Raiders Wide Receiver Rod Streater Raises Awareness During Domestic Violence Telethon

Jun 29, 2015 at 05:06 AM

Wide Receiver Rod Streater participated in the KPIX 5 Domestic Violence Telethon Friday, an event designed to raise money for Domestic Violence organizations around the Bay Area.

"It's very important," said Streater during the telethon. "Domestic violence and any type of assault is very important. People should just realize how important it is to give back and we have to end this right now. It's very important, so let's end domestic violence."

Rod was accompanied by a pair of Football's Fabulous Females, the Oakland Raiderettes.

