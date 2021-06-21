Tre'von Moehrig signs rookie deal

An athletic and rangy safety at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Moehrig was selected with the 43rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moehrig played three seasons (2018-20) at TCU, appearing in 34 contests with 24 starts over his career and compiling 125 tackles (86 solo), seven interceptions, 28 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a junior in 2020, Moehrig was the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Recipient as the nation's top defensive back, while being named to seven All-American teams, including garnering second-team honors by the Associated Press. He was also named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bendarik Award and was tabbed first-team All-Big 12.