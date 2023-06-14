Studying sports greats is just as important as putting in the work for Maxx Crosby, defensive line

As Rob Leonard sat with Maxx Crosby and the rest of the defensive line watching Kobe Bryant highlights, he saw the similarities in passion between the late basketball star and the rising Raiders star.

"We both like Kobe," the defensive line coach said. "I told him to pull up his favorite Kobe video and show it to the guys, and we just talked a lot about mindset, mentality."

"[T]alking about the obsession with chasing greatness, it's real. It's real to him," Leonard added of Crosby. "Same mindset, very similar."

The 25-year-old Crosby has long admired Bryant, often posting quotes from the sports legend on Twitter, and it's clear he aims to channel the "Mamba Mentality" of being the best version of himself in every aspect of his life.

"I put in everything into my craft, not only on the field but off the field," Crosby said in May during OTAs. "I want to be the best person I could possibly be, the best leader I could be, the best athlete, the best football player I could possibly be, and that comes with more pressure.