Studying sports greats is just as important as putting in the work for Maxx Crosby, defensive line

Jun 14, 2023 at 02:22 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As Rob Leonard sat with Maxx Crosby and the rest of the defensive line watching Kobe Bryant highlights, he saw the similarities in passion between the late basketball star and the rising Raiders star.

"We both like Kobe," the defensive line coach said. "I told him to pull up his favorite Kobe video and show it to the guys, and we just talked a lot about mindset, mentality."

"[T]alking about the obsession with chasing greatness, it's real. It's real to him," Leonard added of Crosby. "Same mindset, very similar."

The 25-year-old Crosby has long admired Bryant, often posting quotes from the sports legend on Twitter, and it's clear he aims to channel the "Mamba Mentality" of being the best version of himself in every aspect of his life.

"I put in everything into my craft, not only on the field but off the field," Crosby said in May during OTAs. "I want to be the best person I could possibly be, the best leader I could be, the best athlete, the best football player I could possibly be, and that comes with more pressure.

"The more success you get, that's just inevitable. ... Even though it is hard, you're going to get more critics, you're going to get more attention, but that's a good thing at the end of the day. If nobody's talking about you, nobody expects big things from you, you're probably doing something wrong."

Related Links

Leonard, who joins the Raiders this season after a year with the Baltimore Ravens, is getting to know the Silver and Black defensive line through the offseason workout program and while they won't go full speed or put on pads until Training Camp in July, he appreciates the leadership Crosby and Chandler Jones bring to a room that features many young rookies – both drafted and undrafted.

To him, it doesn't get any better for these young guys than to learn from two players who have made their marks on the league – and are continuing to do so. Jones has the third-most career sacks among active players with 112.0 and Crosby finished first in the league in tackles for loss last season with 22.

One thing the new coach wants his unit to embrace is how mindest truly fuels output on the field. It's a strategy he believes they can learn from studying the greats of all sports, like with the Kobe Bryant film this past week.

"I don't care whether it's a sport, whatever it may be, somebody that's passionate, hungry, wants to be the best at what they do, those are the people I want to be around," Leonard said. "Those are the people I want to coach."

"It's fun to coach at a place where the standards are high and the players know what to expect every day."

Crosby will undoubtedly help continue to elevate those standards and production as he has since he was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, recording a career-high 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 36 QB hits en route to his second Pro Bowl nod in the 2022 season.

Entering Year 5, the defensive end wants to embody his status as a veteran. He's focused on not only helping those around him grow and keeping them accountable, but finding improvement within himself.

"This is what I want to do," he said on a recent episode of Raiders Roundtable. "This is my legacy. I feel like God put me on Earth to play football and be an example of overcoming adversity. I truly believe this is just the beginning for me. I feel like I'm going to take a whole 'nother step this year."

"I want kids to look at me and be like, 'Yeah, I want to play like Maxx Crosby,'" he added. "That's the No. 1 compliment."

Photos: Raiders 2023 Mandatory Minicamp | Day 3

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center at the best shots from day three of mandatory minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive players during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive players during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive players during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders offensive players during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line players and coaches during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line players and coaches during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running backs during mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

An inside look at Content Day with the Raiders' 2023 draft class

Go behind the scenes with team reporter Levi Edwards as he catches up with some of the Silver and Black rookies on their first Content Day.

news

Quick Hits: Offensive and defensive coaches talk offseason workouts, rookies and more

As the Silver and Black wrap up their last week of OTAs, multiple assistant coaches met with the media to discuss how the offseason program has shaped up for their position groups.

news

'Commitment, Humility, Attitude, Motivation and Poise': How Champ Kelly is using his platform to impact local youth football

The Raiders assistant general manager hosted his annual C.H.A.M.P Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center this past weekend.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

Jun 14, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

gallery

Photo: Raiders host C.H.A.M.P. Camp

Jun 14, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders football staff, in collaboration with Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly, hosted C.H.A.M.P. Camp, a weekend event for athletes to develop their skills on and off the field.

video

Watch: Raiders host NFL FLAG Football Regional Tournament

Jun 14, 2023

Watch as the Raiders teamed up with the NFL to host the 2023 NFL FLAG Regional Championships.

news

Studying sports greats is just as important as putting in the work for Maxx Crosby, defensive line

Jun 14, 2023

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard has the group channeling the mindsets of legends from all sports before getting to work on the field.

audio

Maxx Crosby's constant pursuit to check all the boxes | RPN

Jun 14, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby talks leadership, family, Raiders alumni, the 2023 offseason and more.

video

'On our feet, we rolling!' | Best of Raiders 2023 minicamp

Jun 14, 2023

Watch the best clips from the Silver and Black's 2023 mandatory minicamp.

video

Coach McDaniels mic'd up during 2023 minicamp: 'You guys listen to French Montana?'

Jun 13, 2023

Go on the field with Head Coach Josh McDaniels as he was mic'd up during 2023 mandatory minicamp.

news

An inside look at Content Day with the Raiders' 2023 draft class

Jun 13, 2023

Go behind the scenes with team reporter Levi Edwards as he catches up with some of the Silver and Black rookies on their first Content Day.

news

Quick Hits: Offensive and defensive coaches talk offseason workouts, rookies and more

Jun 13, 2023

As the Silver and Black wrap up their last week of OTAs, multiple assistant coaches met with the media to discuss how the offseason program has shaped up for their position groups.

audio

Coach Bricillo, Coach Turner, Coach Polamalu and Coach Bennett Media Scrum - 6.13.23 | RPP

Jun 13, 2023

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.

audio

Coach Leonard, Coach Ash and Coach Simmons Media Scrum - 6.13.23 | RPP

Jun 13, 2023

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard, defensive backs coach Chris Ash and defensive backs/pass game coordinator Jason Simmons address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Coach Bennett: Davante Adams 'creates competition' in the WR room

Jun 13, 2023

Wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett discusses the wide receiver group, wide receiver Davante Adams' improvement and more.

View All
Advertising