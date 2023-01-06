Sublime With Rome, Gavin DeGraw headline entertainment on Saturday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Popular musical collaboration Sublime With Rome will take the mainstage to entertain Raider Nation at halftime of this Saturday's Las Vegas Raiders regular season finale versus Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.

The ska alternative rock group from California was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson. With fan-favorite hits such as "Wrong Way," "Santeria," "Badfish," "What I Got," "Caress Me Down," "40oz to Freedom," the band's concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from beginning to end. Currently, Sublime with Rome has nearly 122 million all-time streams, and over 562,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include over 6 million monthly listeners.

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform the National Anthem before kickoff on Saturday. DeGraw rose to fame with his song "I Don't Want to Be" from his debut album "Chariot," which was released in 2003. His second album, "Gavin DeGraw," was released in 2008 and included the top-20 single "In Love with a Girl." In 2009, DeGraw released his third album, "Free." His fourth album, "Sweeter" (2011), spawned the hit single "Not Over You," along with "Soldier" and "Sweeter." In 2013, DeGraw released the album "Make a Move" and that same year, his duet with Colbie Caillat on "We Both Know" for the 2013 film Safe Haven received a Grammy Award nomination. In 2022, DeGraw released "Face the River" as well as a documentary on how he made the record and how he dealt with his parents' deaths.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday's game should note that kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. and be advised of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

For more information on the I-15 Tropicana Project, please visit http://www.i15trop.com. For directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, please visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.

