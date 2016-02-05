The Week That Was: Radio Row-Edition

Raiders.com has been on Radio Row at Moscone Center West in San Francisco all week leading up to Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.
It's been a busy week, so let's take a look back at some of the best content we gathered during our time in San Francisco.
Reggie McKenzie Updates Health Of Mario Edwards Jr., Talks Justin Tuck
Tuesday afternoon, General Manager Reggie McKenzie was a member of a panel discussing technology in football.
Afterwards, he spoke to the media, and during his remarks he addressed both the health of Mario Edwards Jr., as well as the retirement of Justin Tuck.
Raiders Set To Head To Mexico City To Face Houston Texans
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Announced Thursday that the Oakland Raiders will host the Houston Texans at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, November 21.
The game will be televised live on ESPN and will be the first-ever Monday Night Football Game played outside the United States.
Silver And Black Earning High Marks On Radio Row
From Hollywood actors to members of the national media, the Raiders have earned high marks all week on Radio Row.
You can see what folks had to say about the Silver and Black and their young nucleus, here.
NFL Analysts Weigh In On The Raiders
Thursday afternoon at Moscone Center West in San Francisco, several analysts from the NFL Network were made available leading up to Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara.
The conglomerate of analysts touched on a variety of topics during their time, but nearly every one of them spoke about the Oakland Raiders and the current state of the team.