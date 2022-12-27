Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 16 loss

Close but no cigar

The Raiders' 13-10 loss to the Steelers is the eighth time the team has lost by eight points or fewer this season. The spate of narrow defeats suggest the Raiders have not mastered the art of finishing out the game despite the wealth of experience on the roster.

Considering most of the team's stars come from winning programs (SEE: Davante Adams and Chandler Jones) or were significant contributors to last season's playoff squad, the Raiders' inability to close out games is not only disappointing, it has been one of the season's biggest surprises.

Whether it is making a crucial sack on a third down or coming up with a pivotal red zone interception or finishing a four-minute drive with a score, the Raiders have enough seasoned playmakers with skills to deliver a knockout blow with the game on the line. Coaches can talk about coming through in those moments, but great players know when to take the game over.