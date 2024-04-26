 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Top takeaways from Tom Telesco on selecting Brock Bowers with first-round pick

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:20 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders arguably selected the steal of the first round with tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia.

The All-American was predicted to be a top-10 draft selection by many analysts, and the Silver and Black were able to swoop in and select him at No. 13. Bowers is coming to Las Vegas with over 2,700 total scrimmage yards and 27 receiving touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, General Manager Tom Telesco gave some insight to the team's strategy with the pick.

Related Links

  • Telesco wasn't surprised with the amount of quarterbacks taken in the first round. While the Raiders had a plan in place to potentially trade up to select a signal-caller, things ultimately didn't align. "We kind of had a plan to do maybe move up if the opportunity was there," he said. "It wasn't there, kept moving."
  • The Raiders general manager also wasn't too surprised to see Bowers drop into their hands. With the influx of quarterbacks taken early in the draft, he had a feeling someone high on their draft board would slide: "With the scouting staff, where they had him, what they thought about him, what the coaching staff thought, he was really a consensus guy."
  • A huge factor behind selecting Bowers was his versatility, according to Telesco. The Georgia Bulldog lined up at tight end, running back, slot receiver and outside receiver throughout the duration of his college career. He also received a 74.1 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. "He's got some natural football skills, combined with some high level athletic ability and speed," the GM said. "We'll be really happy to have him."
  • Even though the Raiders selected tight end Michael Mayer in the second round last year, they're confident that the two will elevate each other. "I love Michael Mayer. He's a really good player and I think he's going to make another big jump this season," said Telesco. "But when you have the chance to add another dimension to the offense who's a tight end or hybrid receiver, we need more playmakers on that side of the ball so I think he's going to help us there."
  • The Raiders spoke with Bowers several times through the draft process, with the scouting department having rave reviews on the young tight end: "We don't like to put up billboards on who we're going to be possibly interested in. But yeah, we did a lot of work on Brock, our scouts had seen him. ... He obviously jumped out as a freshman right away."

With the first round now wrapped, the Raiders may be looking to snag some additional pieces to the defense, especially as offensive players were selected with the first 14 picks, the Silver and Black could find some value players in the second or third rounds.

The draft continues tomorrow at 4 p.m. PT, airing on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Draft Tracker_2560x1440

Draft Tracker

Stay up-to-date with the Raiders draft picks.

VIEW NOW

Photos: Sights of the 2024 Draft

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
1 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
3 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
4 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
5 / 45

Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
6 / 45

A view of the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
7 / 45

Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
8 / 45

Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
9 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
10 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
11 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
12 / 45

Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage in front of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
13 / 45

Draft signage in front of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The red carpet inside of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
14 / 45

The red carpet inside of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
15 / 45

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.
16 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.
17 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
18 / 45

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama edge Dallas Turner arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
19 / 45

Alabama edge Dallas Turner arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
USC quarterback Caleb Williams arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
20 / 45

USC quarterback Caleb Williams arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Latham arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
21 / 45

Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Latham arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
22 / 45

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
UCLA edge Laiatu Latu arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
23 / 45

UCLA edge Laiatu Latu arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
24 / 45

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
25 / 45

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Missouri edge Darius Robinson arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
26 / 45

Missouri edge Darius Robinson arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
27 / 45

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
28 / 45

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
29 / 45

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
30 / 45

Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
31 / 45

Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
32 / 45

Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Fans before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
33 / 45

Fans before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
34 / 45

Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
35 / 45

Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Singer Angela Davis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
36 / 45

Singer Angela Davis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Top prospects stand on stage before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
37 / 45

Top prospects stand on stage before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Eminem speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
38 / 45

Eminem speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
39 / 45

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
42 / 45

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
43 / 45

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
44 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
45 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Social Reactions: Raiders welcome Brock Bowers to the Silver and Black

Check out reactions from players and media members on the Raiders' first-round pick.
news

'It's cool how things come full circle': Brock Bowers has unique familiarity with the Silver and Black

The Raiders' 2024 first-round pick isn't short of pedigree coming from Georgia and now back to the West Coast.
news

Player Profile: Get to know TE Brock Bowers

Viewed as the top tight end in the 2024 draft, Bowers has drawn comparisons to the 49ers' George Kittle.
news

Raiders select Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Raiders' first-round pick is a two-time John Mackey Award winner from Georgia.
news

Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
news

Raiders Mailbag: A final countdown to draft day

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers last minute draft questions before the first round gets underway in Detroit.
news

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2024 NFL Draft order

The Raiders currently hold eight picks for the upcoming draft in Detroit, Michigan.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: It's draft week

Check out the final roundup of projections for the Silver and Black before the draft kicks off on Thursday.
news

Tom Telesco dives into the Raiders' draft state of mind

The general manager is ready to "let it ride" in his first Silver and Black draft.
news

Rhett Lewis' 2024 7-round Raiders mock draft

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis takes a shot at projecting all seven rounds for the Raiders ahead of the 2024 Draft.
news

What are the top positions the Raiders could target in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down viable draft prospects for the Silver and Black based off his views of the team's positions of need.

Latest Content

video

Tom Telesco recaps Day 1 and drafting Brock Bowers: 'I'm reallyhappy to have him'

Apr 25, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco on selecting tight end Brock Bowers, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, his mindset for Day 2 and more.
news

Top takeaways from Tom Telesco on selecting Brock Bowers with first-round pick

Apr 25, 2024

Recapping the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft through the eyes of the Raiders general manager.
audio

Raiders add another dimension to the offense after drafting Brock Bowers | UFR

Apr 25, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal reacts to the Raiders adding tight end Brock Bowers to the offense on this edition of Upon Further Review.
audio

Tom Telesco Presser - Day 1 Recap | 2024 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 25, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco addresses the media to recap Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft and selecting tight end Brock Bowers.
news

Social Reactions: Raiders welcome Brock Bowers to the Silver and Black

Apr 25, 2024

Check out reactions from players and media members on the Raiders' first-round pick.
video

Highlights: Raiders select TE Brock Bowers | 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024

Watch highlights from new Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
news

'It's cool how things come full circle': Brock Bowers has unique familiarity with the Silver and Black

Apr 25, 2024

The Raiders' 2024 first-round pick isn't short of pedigree coming from Georgia and now back to the West Coast.
audio

Brock Bowers' Conference Call - Round 1 Selection | 2024 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 25, 2024

Tight end Brock Bowers addresses the media after being selected 13th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Player Profile: Get to know TE Brock Bowers

Apr 25, 2024

Viewed as the top tight end in the 2024 draft, Bowers has drawn comparisons to the 49ers' George Kittle.
gallery

Draft Pick: Tight end Brock Bowers

Apr 25, 2024

With the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
video

Watch: Raiders select Brock Bowers with No. 13 pick

Apr 25, 2024

Watch as tight end Brock Bowers is selected with the No. 13 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Raiders fortalece ofensiva eligiendo a Brock Bowers

Apr 25, 2024

Los Malosos toman con la selección trece al ala cerrada Brock Bowers de la Universidad de Georgia.
View All
Advertising
Raiders 2024 Draft Central - View Now