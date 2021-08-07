Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Ngakoue, Crosby are worth the hype

91 x 98

Yannick Ngakoue﻿and Maxx Crosby have developed a strong relationship throughout Training Camp. It's been something that started to standout to me over the past week. The two have had high expectations for each other since Ngakoue signed, labeling themselves as the next top pass-rushing duo in the league. Crosby has 17 sacks over the past two seasons, while Ngakoue recorded 16. The two are always encouraging each other and pushing each other in drills, and can usually be seen next to each other at the hip throughout practice. The two also celebrate together after getting to the quarterback in practice and genuinely look like they're having fun on every snap.