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Week 1 - Raiders at Jets

Apr 24, 2014 at 04:33 AM
  • Oakland leads the all-time series, 21-16-2.
  • The Raiders will travel to MetLife Stadium for the second straight season.
  • In their 2013 match-up, the Jets beat the Raiders 37-27 on Dec. 8. The game marked Oakland's first trip to play the Jets in their new stadium, which opened in 2010.
  • The home team has won five of the last six match-ups between the two teams.
  • The Raiders have lost their last four games at the Jets, dating back to 1997.
  • Raiders assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tony Sparano was the Jets offensive coordinator in 2012. His son, Tony Sparano Jr., is an offensive assitant on the team's coaching staff.
  • Raiders special teams coordinator Bobby April's son, Bobby April III, is the Jets LBs coach.
  • Jets WRs coach Sanjay Lal served as the Raiders quality control coach and WRs coach from 2007-10.
  • Raiders QBs coach John DeFilippo served as assistant QBs coach for the Jets in 2009.
  • Jets WR Jacoby Ford played for the Raiders from 2010-13.
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