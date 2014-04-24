Week 1 - Raiders at Jets

- Oakland leads the all-time series, 21-16-2.
- The Raiders will travel to MetLife Stadium for the second straight season.
- In their 2013 match-up, the Jets beat the Raiders 37-27 on Dec. 8. The game marked Oakland's first trip to play the Jets in their new stadium, which opened in 2010.
- The home team has won five of the last six match-ups between the two teams.
- The Raiders have lost their last four games at the Jets, dating back to 1997.
- Raiders assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tony Sparano was the Jets offensive coordinator in 2012. His son, Tony Sparano Jr., is an offensive assitant on the team's coaching staff.
- Raiders special teams coordinator Bobby April's son, Bobby April III, is the Jets LBs coach.
- Jets WRs coach Sanjay Lal served as the Raiders quality control coach and WRs coach from 2007-10.
- Raiders QBs coach John DeFilippo served as assistant QBs coach for the Jets in 2009.
- Jets WR Jacoby Ford played for the Raiders from 2010-13.