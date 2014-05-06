Week 16 - Raiders vs. Bills

- Oakland leads the all-time series, 19-17.
- The Raiders will meet the Bills for the first time since 2011 and Buffalo will travel to Oakland for the first time since 2005.
- The Bills have won the last two meetings in 2008 and 2011, both at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
- The Raiders last hosted the Bills in 2005, a 38-17 victory for the Silver and Black. The two teams also met in Oakland the year before, a game the Raiders also won.
- The 2014 match-up will mark the sixth meeting between the two teams since 2000.
- WR Denarius Moore turned in the best performance of his career in 2011 against the Bills. In just his second career game, Moore posted 146 receiving yards on five catches and one touchdown.
- Raiders special teams coordinator Bobby April served as the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator for the Bills from 2004-09.
- Raiders linebackers coach Bob Sanders served as the Bills defensive line coach in 2009, outside linebackers coach from 2010-11 and linebackers coach in 2012.
- Bills running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley played six seasons for the Raiders from 1999-2004, seeing action in 78 games and totaling 3,682 yards rushing on 914 carries.