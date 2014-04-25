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Week 2 - Raiders vs. Texans

Apr 25, 2014 at 03:45 AM
  • Houston leads the all-tme series, 5-3.
  • The Raiders and Texans will meet for the second straight season. From 2006-11, the teams met for six straight years, before having the the streak snapped in 2012.
  • Last season, the Raiders beat the Texans in Houston by the score of 28-23.
  • Raiders QB Matt Schaub played with the Texans for seven seasons from 2007-13, making the Pro Bowl twice (2009 and 2012).
  • Raiders QB Matt McGloin made his first career start against Houston last year, becoming the first undrafted rookie with three or more touchdown passes in his first NFL start since 1987 and the second quarterback
    since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger to throw at least three touchdowns without throwing an interception in his first NFL start.
  • In one of the most memorable games in Raiders history, Oakland recorded an emotional 25-20 victory over the Texans on Oct. 9, 2011, just one day after legendary owner Al Davis passed away.
  • The Raiders have a 1-3 record at home against the Texans, with the lone win coming on Dec. 21, 2008.
  • Raiders DL Antonio Smith played with the Texans from 2009-13.
  • Texans P Shane Lechler played 13 seasons with the Raiders, finishing his time in Oakland as the franchise's all-time leading punter.
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