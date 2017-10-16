Week 7: Places To Visit At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stella Terrace

The Stella Terrace is open every Raiders home game offering live DJ sets, and mixed cocktails from the Stella Artois bar. Access to the terrace is available to all fans with club seat tickets and is located in the Westside Club of the Coliseum. The Club gates and the Stella Terrace will open three hours prior to kickoff at 2:00 pm. The terrace is the ideal spot to kick back and view live gameday coverage on one of the televisions, or to hit the dance floor.