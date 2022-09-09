What They're Saying: Chargers talk preparing for 'elite, special' Davante Adams

"Davante's one of the elite, special players in the league. I was able to compete against him in Chicago and then at Denver. I think he has the full respect of every coach and player in the league and fan. He's a very complete receiver, outstanding at the line of scrimmage against press, can play anywhere inside, in the slot. Just a multi-cut route runner. Can beat you deep, can get the explosions in the deep part of the field. Really good after the catch, really high football IQ, has really outstanding body control. There's a reason why he has earned all the honors and the respect of everyone." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley