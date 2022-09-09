What They're Saying: Chargers talk preparing for 'elite, special' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 1 matchup.
On WR Davante Adams:
"Davante's one of the elite, special players in the league. I was able to compete against him in Chicago and then at Denver. I think he has the full respect of every coach and player in the league and fan. He's a very complete receiver, outstanding at the line of scrimmage against press, can play anywhere inside, in the slot. Just a multi-cut route runner. Can beat you deep, can get the explosions in the deep part of the field. Really good after the catch, really high football IQ, has really outstanding body control. There's a reason why he has earned all the honors and the respect of everyone." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
"They already had premium No. 1s with Renfrow and Waller. Now you add Adams into the picture, it's a lot of things to cover from our end." – Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill
"He's one of the best at what he does, so you've got be ready for everything. One of the best receivers we'll go up against this year." – Chargers safety Derwin James
On QB Derek Carr:
"He's one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. People that know what they're talking about know that Derek's an outstanding player. He's as good of a passer as there is. … Very, very accurate, quick release. As sharp as they come at the line of scrimmage. He's got real toughness. You've seen what his performance in in two-minute throughout his career. Very complete quarterback and I have full respect for him." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
"I think he's a good quarterback. I think he does a great job getting his guys open, making the right reads, making the right plays, doesn't turn the ball over that much. He gets the ball out really quick." – Chargers safety Derwin James
On Carr and Adams playing together again:
"I was at Wyoming during that time. I saw the chemistry live and upfront. I don't think that's going to be a problem with them two meshing. They were dynamic then and I'm sure – they're much experienced now, they're going to be ready." – Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill
On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:
"Josh is a very complete coach. I think he's a guy that's been successful with a lot of different types of groups. He's been able to take different types of offensive groups and get them to play at a high level. I really respect that, coaches that really know how to use who they have and what they have." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
On Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones:
"It's definitely a challenge. You have to be aware of those guys every single play. It's a lot easier if they've only got one really good edge player, but they've got two elite guys." – Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi
