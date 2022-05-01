What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Analysis: "I said on the broadcast that guard/center Dylan Parham could be a Pro Bowler. He started 51 games at Memphis, playing right tackle and guard. He'll be even better inside, and the Raiders got him about 30 picks later than I projected him to go. I had a Round 4 grade on Matthew Butler (175), who will have a long NFL career, even if it's just as a rotational defensive tackle. They added Neil Farrell Jr. (126) at D-tackle too, but at 330 pounds, he is more of a traditional nose. Thayer Munford (238) started 45 games on the O-line at Ohio State and could be a solid backup."