What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

May 01, 2022 at 12:36 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and media experts around the league have quickly analyzed each team's draft class and given their initial evaluations/grades on the annual three-day event.

See how the experts believe the Silver and Black stack up.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: A-

Analysis: "Trading for Davante Adams was worth the premium picks. [Dylan] Parham's strong base, mobility and ability to play center or guard made him a solid third-round selection that strengthens a lacking interior offensive line.

"[Zamir] White is a speedy back with power who could have been picked in the third round. The Raiders took [Brittain] Brown in the seventh round to make sure they have plenty of options at that position. [Neil] Farrell brings a strong anchor to the defensive line, while [Matthew] Butler is more apt to win with quickness inside."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Grade: B

Analysis: "I said on the broadcast that guard/center Dylan Parham could be a Pro Bowler. He started 51 games at Memphis, playing right tackle and guard. He'll be even better inside, and the Raiders got him about 30 picks later than I projected him to go. I had a Round 4 grade on Matthew Butler (175), who will have a long NFL career, even if it's just as a rotational defensive tackle. They added Neil Farrell Jr. (126) at D-tackle too, but at 330 pounds, he is more of a traditional nose. Thayer Munford (238) started 45 games on the O-line at Ohio State and could be a solid backup."

Pro Football Focus

Grade: B+

Analysis: "The team's first selection came in the third round at No. 90 overall. Dylan Parham has been working on adding more to his frame, which was his biggest criticism in the pre-draft process. That's still going to be something to monitor as he makes the jump to the NFL, but his athleticism and footwork help make up for it."

Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report

Grade: B+

Analysis: "Dylan Parham was No. 76 on the B/R big board and the No. 8 interior lineman. They got him with the 90th pick. He has the athleticism and ability to challenge for the starting right guard spot from Day 1, which would allow the team to move Alex Leatherwood back to tackle."

"The under-the-radar picks that could be significant are Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. Both project to be assets against the run. The idea of doubling up in hopes that at least one of them becomes an early contributor is laudable."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Grade: B

Analysis: "We didn't get a Raiders pick until No. 90 overall, and they still had a quality draft. The first four selections were solid picks. Dylan Parham is a nasty brawler with vice grips for hands, Matthew Butler may be the most high-energy defensive lineman in the class. Zamir White is extremely explosive through the line of scrimmage."

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Grade: B+

Analysis: "The Raiders took some big swings at SEC players who can compete for jobs right away. Just because a team is out of early-round picks doesn't mean they have to throw their hands up. Neil Farrell was a favorite, as it's always fun to see Patriots coaches leave New England and immediately try and find a space-eating cornerstone for their own defense. ... Parham is another sign that coach Josh McDaniels hasn't forgotten his long-time mentor. Parham can play all over the offensive line, and figures to immediately factor in as a training camp battle to watch."

