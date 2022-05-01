Introducing the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Class

After much anticipation, Las Vegas has wrapped up hosting duties for its first NFL Draft. Also wrapping up their first draft were General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who through many trades, selected six new Raiders to join the roster, adding talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball as well as a couple running backs.
Here's a recap of the Silver and Black's 2022 NFL Draft:
Round 3
No. 90 overall pick: Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
- Raiders select G Dylan Parham with the 90th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft
- Player Profile: Get to know G Dylan Parham
- Dylan Parham: 'I'm confident in my ability and I'm ready to go out there and showcase that'
- GM Dave Ziegler shares what characteristics about Dylan Parham grabbed the Raiders' attention
- Q&A with Dylan Parham ranging from his on-field strengths, his go-to food spots and his favorite rappers
Round 4
No. 122 overall pick: Zamir White, RB, Georgia
Round 5
No. 175 overall pick: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
Round 7
No. 238 overall pick: Thayer Munford Jr., T, Ohio State