Introducing the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Class

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:45 PM
Raiders.com Staff
After much anticipation, Las Vegas has wrapped up hosting duties for its first NFL Draft. Also wrapping up their first draft were General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who through many trades, selected six new Raiders to join the roster, adding talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball as well as a couple running backs.

Here's a recap of the Silver and Black's 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 3

No. 90 overall pick: Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

Round 4

No. 122 overall pick: Zamir White, RB, Georgia

No. 126 overall pick: Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU

Round 5

No. 175 overall pick: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

Round 7

No. 238 overall pick: Thayer Munford Jr., T, Ohio State

No. 250 overall pick: Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

