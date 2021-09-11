What They're Saying: Ravens' coaches, players remark on Derek Carr, Raiders' revamped defense

Sep 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

BALsayingthumb_091121

Notable comments from Baltimore Ravens coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the Week 1 matchup.

On the Raiders team as a whole:

"They have an established program. They're very physical up front on both sides. You can see that; that's what they want to be. They have speed. They have a veteran quarterback. They have a new defensive system. They have a very good special teams coordinator, and all those things that go into play that we're trying to take into account." – Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"They've got a good quarterback that's running the system, and he's got good guys out there that can make plays, and they know where to go with the ball. He can throw the ball. His deep ball is good, so he can do that, as well. They've got a good system and they're effective." – Ravens safety Chuck Clark

On quarterback Derek Carr:

"Derek Carr is one of those guys who can make every throw. He's had some brilliant moments in this league. … His ability in the play-action game, he knows how to get the ball to his weapons and how to make plays. He's a great quarterback. It's going to be a great challenge." – Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell

"I think he's a very smart quarterback. He's very talented, he can make every throw. He's a veteran quarterback now." – Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston

On tight end Darren Waller:

"We have to play against him for the first time and it's a huge challenge. He and Carr have a real rapport, Coach Gruden uses him really well. He's just a threat, he's a danger. He's fast, he's big, he makes contested catches. He's a guy that we've got to stop." – Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"He's one of the top tight end in the league right now. He can make plays, he's big, and he's fast. We knew what type of matchup threat he was, for sure – definitely." – Ravens safety Chuck Clark

"He's a great athlete. It was tough when he was here and taking the reps against the defense. There were sometimes we'd just say, 'That's Waller.' He's everything that you knew he'd be. I'm happy for him. Not Monday night, but any other time I'll be happy for him because he's a good person. He's gone through a lot of things to get where he's at and we really respect that." – Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

On the Raiders defense:

"They've done a really good job of bringing some high caliber defensive linemen in there. Their defense is really good and we're going to have our hands full for sure." – Ravens center Bradley Bozeman

"They've got a really explosive D-line. They've made additions to their linebacking corps and their secondary is playing really well." – Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

