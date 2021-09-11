What They're Saying: Ravens' coaches, players remark on Derek Carr, Raiders' revamped defense

"We have to play against him for the first time and it's a huge challenge. He and Carr have a real rapport, Coach Gruden uses him really well. He's just a threat, he's a danger. He's fast, he's big, he makes contested catches. He's a guy that we've got to stop." – Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"He's one of the top tight end in the league right now. He can make plays, he's big, and he's fast. We knew what type of matchup threat he was, for sure – definitely." – Ravens safety Chuck Clark

"He's a great athlete. It was tough when he was here and taking the reps against the defense. There were sometimes we'd just say, 'That's Waller.' He's everything that you knew he'd be. I'm happy for him. Not Monday night, but any other time I'll be happy for him because he's a good person. He's gone through a lot of things to get where he's at and we really respect that." – Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale