Raiders-Ravens Week 1 Injury Report

The Raiders released their first injury report of the 2021 season ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Guard Richie Incognito did not participate in practice as he deals with a calf injury sustained in Training Camp.
"We'll see how he feels at the end of the week. We're still hopeful that he'll play," Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media.
Safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) was the only other Raider who did not participate.
Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Carl Nassib were both limited in practice, due to a toe and pectoral injury, respectively.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Back
|Full
|Richie Incognito
|G
|Calf
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Toe
|Limited
|Alex Leatherwood
|T
|Shin
|Full
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Pectoral
|Limited
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Shoulder/Ankle
|DNP
Baltimore Ravens:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Derek Wolfe
|DE
|Back/Hip
|DNP
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|Daelin Hayes
|OLB
|Knee
|Limited
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|Limited