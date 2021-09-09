Raiders-Ravens Week 1 Injury Report

Sep 09, 2021 at 02:17 PM
The Raiders released their first injury report of the 2021 season ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Guard Richie Incognito did not participate in practice as he deals with a calf injury sustained in Training Camp.

"We'll see how he feels at the end of the week. We're still hopeful that he'll play," Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media.

Safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) was the only other Raider who did not participate.

Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Carl Nassib were both limited in practice, due to a toe and pectoral injury, respectively.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Clelin Ferrell DE Back Full
Richie Incognito G Calf DNP
Josh Jacobs RB Toe Limited
Alex Leatherwood T Shin Full
Carl Nassib DE Pectoral Limited
Roderic Teamer S Shoulder/Ankle DNP

Baltimore Ravens:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Nick Boyle TE Knee DNP
Derek Wolfe DE Back/Hip DNP
Gus Edwards RB Knee Limited
Daelin Hayes OLB Knee Limited
Marcus Peters CB Knee Limited

