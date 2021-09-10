Pick Six: How will the Raiders offense handle a stout Ravens defense?

2) Raiders offense must limits mistakes to Marlon Humphrey

With Marcus Peters injured, more of an emphasis to lead the defense will be on the shoulders of Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The cornerback has established himself as a young star in this league since he was drafted in the first round by the Ravens in 2017. Humphrey is coming off another spectacular season with 82 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections and a league-leading eight forced fumbles. Head Coach Jon Gruden compared Humphrey's ability to create turnovers to a Raiders' Hall of Fame cornerback he once coached.

"I've never seen a guy like this Humphrey. Marlon Humphrey, I love this guy," Coach Gruden told the media Thursday. "He can poke the ball out, and I hate to use Charles Woodson's name, but if Charles is listening, I think Marlon Humphrey can poke the ball out as good or better as Woodson. He poked it out nine times last year. This guy is really one helluva a football player. He has my total respect. I like watching him play and compete."

Another person who's very familiar with Humphrey is running back Josh Jacobs﻿. Jacobs and Humphrey were teammates at the University of Alabama – winning a National Championship with each other in 2016.

"He's one of the best, if not the best in the game right now in my eyes," said Jacobs. "Definitely just fun to go against him. I mean, it's bragging rights. We go back to 'Bama, we go to train in the offseason. ... When I see him, I want to have those bragging rights. But it's definitely going to be fun."