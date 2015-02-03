2015 First Round Draft Order

2015 1st Round Draft Order
|#
|Team
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|14
|2
|Tennessee Titans
|2
|14
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|13
|4
|Oakland Raiders
|3
|13
|5
|Washington Redskins
|4
|12
|6
|New York Jets
|4
|12
|7
|Chicago Bears
|5
|11
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|6
|10
|9
|New York Giants
|6
|10
|10
|St. Louis Rams
|6
|10
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|7
|9
|12
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|9
|13
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|9
|14
|Miami Dolphins
|8
|8
|15
|San Francisco 49ers
|8
|8
|16
|Houston Texans
|9
|7
|17
|San Diego Chargers
|9
|7
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|7
|19
|Buffalo Bills
|9
|7
|20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|6
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|5
|1
|22
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|11
|5
|23
|Detroit Lions
|11
|5
|24
|Arizona Cardinals
|11
|5
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|8
|1
|26
|Baltimore Ravens
|10
|6
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|12
|4
|28
|Denver Broncos
|12
|4
|29
|Indianapolis Colts
|11
|5
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|12
|4
|31
|Seattle Seahawks
|12
|4
|32
|New England Patriots
|12
|4