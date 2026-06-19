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An inside look at the Raiders' 2026 Scouting Combine player interviews

Jun 18, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

General Manager John Spytek labeled this offseason as "critical" in moving the Las Vegas Raiders in the right direction.

A lot of work was put in and big decisions were made, with Silver and Black Productions following the scouting department through it all for the latest episode of Behind the Shield.

With months worth of intel into the 2026 draft class, the player personnel hit the ground running this offseason at the East–West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas and the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

"The all-star games are a really cool and unique look at players outside of their comfort zone," said Brandon Yeargan, director of college scouting. "Outside of their school, outside of their campus, outside of their scheme. ... And then it's another touch point for us with the players, our first time talking to the players are at these all-star games."

Spytek, new head coach Klint Kubiak and the scouting department were then wheels up to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, meeting their eventual No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza for the first time. Behind the Shield shows a peek inside the meeting rooms and how the player interviews went.

Mendoza's formal interview began with a FaceTime call from minority owner Tom Brady, who Fernando has said he's idolized from a young age. During the interview, Mendoza showcased his cadence and described his leadership style as a quarterback.

Raiders brass also met with second-round pick Treydan Stukes and third-round pick Keyron Crawford.

"I think he's got a ruggedness to him that you look for on the field defensively, and in the locker room and the meeting rooms defensively," assistant general manager Brian Stark said of Crawford.

"That was one of my favorite interviews of all time," Yeargan said of Stukes. "I don't say that to be hyperbole. Treydan was extremely down to earth, comfortable in his own skin and had just rare intelligence."

To watch the latest Behind the Shield episode, click here.

Top Shots: Raiders 2026 Media Day

Take a look at the best photos from the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Media Day.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
109 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
110 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
111 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
113 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
114 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
115 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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