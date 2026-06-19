An inside look at the Raiders' 2026 Scouting Combine player interviews

General Manager John Spytek labeled this offseason as "critical" in moving the Las Vegas Raiders in the right direction.

A lot of work was put in and big decisions were made, with Silver and Black Productions following the scouting department through it all for the latest episode of Behind the Shield.

With months worth of intel into the 2026 draft class, the player personnel hit the ground running this offseason at the East–West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas and the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

"The all-star games are a really cool and unique look at players outside of their comfort zone," said Brandon Yeargan, director of college scouting. "Outside of their school, outside of their campus, outside of their scheme. ... And then it's another touch point for us with the players, our first time talking to the players are at these all-star games."

Spytek, new head coach Klint Kubiak and the scouting department were then wheels up to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, meeting their eventual No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza for the first time. Behind the Shield shows a peek inside the meeting rooms and how the player interviews went.

Mendoza's formal interview began with a FaceTime call from minority owner Tom Brady, who Fernando has said he's idolized from a young age. During the interview, Mendoza showcased his cadence and described his leadership style as a quarterback.

Raiders brass also met with second-round pick Treydan Stukes and third-round pick Keyron Crawford.

"I think he's got a ruggedness to him that you look for on the field defensively, and in the locker room and the meeting rooms defensively," assistant general manager Brian Stark said of Crawford.

"That was one of my favorite interviews of all time," Yeargan said of Stukes. "I don't say that to be hyperbole. Treydan was extremely down to earth, comfortable in his own skin and had just rare intelligence."