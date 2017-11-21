Bridgestone Elite Performance Moment Of The Week: Regular Season Week 11

With 1:11 left in the first quarter, the All- Everything defensive end was able to cross taking down No. 12 off his list. On 1st and 10, with New England up seven, and with the ball on the 28-yard line, Brady dropped back to pass, but was unable to get the ball out of his hands. Originally blocked by tight end Rob Gronkowski, Mack was primarily defended by right tackle Cameron Fleming, but pushed through, and found his way to the five-time Super Bowl champ. As Brady tried to step up in the pocket, No. 52 extended his arm just enough to grab the Patriots signal-caller, and bury him in the grass.