Brooks: Adding blue-chip free agents helps Raiders take next step toward ultimate goal

Improving from a good team to a great team is one of the hardest things to accomplish in the NFL, but the Raiders are preparing to make the jump after adding a few pieces to a playoff team that narrowly lost to the AFC Champions in the wild-card round.

Although there are no guarantees in this business, the teams that ultimately compete for the championship are constantly looking to improve the roster by any means necessary. The Raiders' new regime has already shown a willingness to take advantage of opportunities to add blue-chip players to the lineup, as evidenced by the blockbuster signings of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

By adding a pair of former All-Pros, the Raiders have inched closer to trotting out a team with enough blue-chippers to compete at a championship level. Adams is universally recognized as the No.1 receiver in football with a polished game that enables him to anchor an offense as an unstoppable force on the perimeter. The ninth-year pro has tallied 100-plus catches and 1,300-plus receiving yards in three of the past four seasons with 47 touchdowns during that span.