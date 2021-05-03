Darren Waller, Solomon Thomas join panel discussing mental health awareness

May 03, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

With Mental Health Awareness Month underway, a couple of Raiders are using their stories and their voices to contribute.

Raiders fan Carson Daly, host of "The Voice" and "The TODAY Show" anchor is to hosting a virtual roundtable as part of the Indianapolis Colts' efforts in "kicking the stigma" of mental health. He'll be joined by Raiders Darren Waller and Solomon Thomas, as well as Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst.

Both Waller and Thomas have been vocal about the importance of mental health in the past and have been champions in using their experiences to help others. Waller has shared his battle with substance abuse, while Thomas struggled with depression after his only sister committed suicide in 2018.

The roundtable will be streamed at 7 p.m. ET on colts.com/kts.

See more below.

Related Content

news

Allegiant Stadium to begin virtual recruitment for Las Vegas Raiders gameday staff April 26

2,200 additional part-time gameday positions provide employment opportunities for Southern Nevada.
news

Las Vegas Raiders host CCSD football teams for scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium

In their ongoing commitment to the community, the Las Vegas Raiders are opening Allegiant Stadium to CCSD high school football teams.
news

MGM Resorts, Raiders partner with Three Square to distribute meals to Las Vegas families in need

Over 400 families were provided with the equivalent of around 40 meals each.
news

Raiders give U.S. Air Force Air War College officers tour of Allegiant Stadium

Courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 international officers from the Air War College (AWC) recently toured Allegiant Stadium as part of their visit to the Las Vegas area.
news

Raiders Head Coach Gruden, UNLV Head Coach Arroyo address Nevada high school coaches during virtual clinic 

The Raiders collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada.
news

SafeNest receives $500,000 from Intermountain Healthcare to prevent domestic violence

The Raiders and Intermountain have a shared determination in taking a stand to prevent domestic violence in Las Vegas and beyond.
news

Raiders invite four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in appreciation of their commitment to our community

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have selected four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as their guests on February 7.
news

Raiders Pro Bowl, Super Bowl activations impact Las Vegas youth 

The Raiders are involved in several community activations surrounding the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl that impact Las Vegas area youth.
news

Deadline to apply for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grant Program is February 1

The deadline is nearing for Nevada-based entities to participate in the Raiders Foundation Investment Grant Program.
news

Q&A: Catching up with Denean Vaughn, nominee for the NFL's Fan of the Year

Vaughn has been chosen to be put forward for the NFL's annual prestigious fan award.
news

Raiders establish All For You Crew to address social injustice

The All For You Crew is focused on addressing social injustices by supporting Southern Nevada charities dedicated to helping the community through programs and opportunities involving three pillars: first responders, education and youth programming. 
Advertising