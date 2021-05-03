Darren Waller, Solomon Thomas join panel discussing mental health awareness

With Mental Health Awareness Month underway, a couple of Raiders are using their stories and their voices to contribute.
Raiders fan Carson Daly, host of "The Voice" and "The TODAY Show" anchor is to hosting a virtual roundtable as part of the Indianapolis Colts' efforts in "kicking the stigma" of mental health. He'll be joined by Raiders Darren Waller and Solomon Thomas, as well as Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst.
Both Waller and Thomas have been vocal about the importance of mental health in the past and have been champions in using their experiences to help others. Waller has shared his battle with substance abuse, while Thomas struggled with depression after his only sister committed suicide in 2018.
