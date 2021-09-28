Game Preview: Raiders head to Los Angeles for primetime AFC West clash with the Chargers

Sep 28, 2021 at 03:49 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into their first division game undefeated, but they'll be facing a tough opponent in AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).

"The Chargers just went to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs and did it in impressive fashion. Every week is a grind and hopefully we get some good news from the trainer on some of the guys that have been missing can come back and help us because we are going to need them," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Monday.

Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: ESPN Steve Levy Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
National Radio: Westwood One Sports Kevin Harlan Kurt Warner
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

Two overtime thrillers at Allegiant Stadium and a road win in Pittsburgh has the undefeated Raiders red hot to start the season. Quarterback Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards with 1,203 and six touchdowns. No. 4 has also been spreading the ball around among his versatile group of receivers. Each touchdown Carr has thrown has been caught by a different receiver. Additionally, the Silver and Black are the only team in the league that has four receivers with 200+ yards.

The Chargers are coming off a win that shocked Arrowhead Stadium, knocking off the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, 30-24, in the final seconds of the game. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and a plethora of defensive players in Denzel Perryman, Casey Hayward Jr. and Darius Philon will go up against their former team as the defense looks to contain Justin Herbert -- who went 26-of-38 for 281 yards and four touchdowns last Sunday -- and his weapons in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler.

Related Links

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Chargers, 65-55-2. The teams' split their series last season, with the Raiders winning 31-26 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and the Chargers taking the OT 30-27 win on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas. The Silver and Black have won three of the last four games played against the Chargers.

Current stats

After Week 3, the Raiders offense ranks first in the league in total offense (471.0 yards per game), first in passing (379.7 ypg), 21st in rushing (91.3 ypg) and tied for fifth in points (30.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 14th in total defense (355.7 ypg), 12th in passing (235.3 ypg), 21st in rushing (120.3 ypg) and 14th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).

The Chargers offense ranks ninth in total offense (394.7 ypg), fourth in passing (307.3 ypg), 22nd in rushing (91.3 ypg) and tied for 15th in points (22.3 points). Defensively, the Chargers rank 17th in total defense (371.7 ypg), sixth in passing (201.7 ypg), last in rushing (170.0 ypg) and tied for seventh in points allowed (20.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs at least 300 yards to become the only player in the league this season to pass for at least 300 yards in all four games.
  • With 325 yards on Monday night, Carr would tie Rich Gannon for most consecutive games with at least 325 passing yards in league history.
  • Carr needs 24 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 360 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs to record one sack to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 80 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 654 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served in the same position for the Chargers for four seasons (2017-20).
  • Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. played five seasons with the Chargers (2016-20) and earned two Pro Bowl nods.
  • Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and spent the first six years of his career with the team.
  • Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played with the team for four seasons.
  • Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square played for the Chargers from 2014 to 2020.
  • Raiders safety Roderic Teamer played one season with Los Angeles after signing with the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
  • Multiple current Raiders coaches also spent time in various coaching positions for the Chargers: Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (2011-12), defensive backs coach Ron Milus (2013-20), linebackers coach Richard Smith (2017-20), Byron Storer (2012-13), assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch (2018-20), defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus (2019-20).
  • Chargers tight end Jared Cook spent two seasons with the Raiders (2017-18).
  • Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill played as a safety for the Raiders in 2005.
  • Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith served as tight ends coach for the Raiders from 2018-20.

Advertising