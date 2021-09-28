Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Sep 28, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 9

Previous ranking: 11

Analysis: "Derek Carr was nails once again in money time. His gorgeous, over-the-shoulder dime to Bryan Edwards went for 34 yards on second-and-15, the key play in the drive that ended with Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal."

Related Links

ESPN

Current ranking: 5

Previous ranking: 10

Analysis: "The question bandied about by both Derek Carr fans and detractors alike -- is Carr elite? -- might finally have an answer. Because if being in the top eight in QBR is indeed elite, then, yes, he is."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 15

Analysis: "Las Vegas isn't taking the easy road this season. For the second time, the Raiders went to overtime, and they spotted Miami a two-touchdown lead in the early going. But a win is a win, and head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game that he's not about to apologize for the Raiders' early success."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 6

Previous ranking: 8

Analysis: "At 3-0, they are one of the early-season surprises. They showed some fight rallying from down 14 early to beat Miami. Now comes a tough one with the Chargers on the road."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 5

Previous ranking: 7

Analysis: "The best thing about the last two Raiders' wins, and Derek Carr's performance, might be that it hasn't been the Darren Waller show. Waller has played well, but the Raiders are getting big catches from multiple players."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Dolphins - Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 3 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's (11) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's (11) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders centers and tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
22 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders centers and tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the team during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the team during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) pressure the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) pressure the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) downs a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) downs a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with fans after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with fans after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is congratulated by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 12-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is congratulated by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 12-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96), safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96), safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game-winning field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game-winning field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Gruden staying 'realistic' as undefeated Raiders eye difficult schedule ahead

The best soundbites from Head Coach Jon Gruden's Monday media availability.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders are not short of playmakers in the passing game

The Las Vegas Raiders' victory over the Miami Dolphins properly displayed the amount of weapons Derek Carr can throw to in this offense.
news

Peyton Barber nominated for Week 3 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Barber becomes the second Raider this season to be nominated for FedEx Air/Ground Player of the Week.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins

The Silver and Black remain undefeated on the season; take a look back at highlights from Sunday's OT win.
Advertising