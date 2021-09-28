Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.
Current ranking: 9
Previous ranking: 11
Analysis: "Derek Carr was nails once again in money time. His gorgeous, over-the-shoulder dime to Bryan Edwards went for 34 yards on second-and-15, the key play in the drive that ended with Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal."
Current ranking: 5
Previous ranking: 10
Analysis: "The question bandied about by both Derek Carr fans and detractors alike -- is Carr elite? -- might finally have an answer. Because if being in the top eight in QBR is indeed elite, then, yes, he is."
Current ranking: 13
Previous ranking: 15
Analysis: "Las Vegas isn't taking the easy road this season. For the second time, the Raiders went to overtime, and they spotted Miami a two-touchdown lead in the early going. But a win is a win, and head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game that he's not about to apologize for the Raiders' early success."
Current ranking: 6
Previous ranking: 8
Analysis: "At 3-0, they are one of the early-season surprises. They showed some fight rallying from down 14 early to beat Miami. Now comes a tough one with the Chargers on the road."
Current ranking: 5
Previous ranking: 7
Analysis: "The best thing about the last two Raiders' wins, and Derek Carr's performance, might be that it hasn't been the Darren Waller show. Waller has played well, but the Raiders are getting big catches from multiple players."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 3 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.