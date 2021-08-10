How a re-energized Gerald McCoy plans to help take Raiders to the next level

Gerald McCoy﻿: a six-time Pro Bowler, 11-year veteran of the league, self-described player-coach -- and a completely re-energized defensive tackle heading into 2021.

McCoy signed with the Raiders on Aug. 4 after missing the entire 2020 season due to a torn quadriceps tendon the defensive tackle suffered while in camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year. The lost season was a huge blow to a player who loves the game as much as McCoy, but it was also a catalyst for him to push to get back in it.

"The goal always was to come back because I knew immediately, as soon as I got hurt -- especially with a leg injury, 32 years old, been in the league 11 years -- people immediately assumed that's it," he told the media Tuesday. "He's a D-Tackle, he's older, knee injury, will he be able to come back?

"I love when people count me out. ... I've been a fighter my whole life so it was nothing but another fight to me."