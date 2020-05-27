Wednesday, May 27, 2020 07:32 AM

KLAS-TV 8 named "A Proud Broadcast Partner" of Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders Media Relations

Station Will Carry the Most Raiders Regular Season Games in Las Vegas, Serve as Team's "Traffic and Weather Partner" Under Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement

KLAS-TV Becomes Exclusive Las Vegas Home of Sunday Pre-Game Show and Weekly Raiders Highlight Show, "The Silver & Black Show"

LAS VEGAS, NV (May 27, 2020) – KLAS-TV 8 and the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders today announced an exclusive multi-year agreement naming Nexstar Broadcasting's local station in Las Vegas as "A Proud Broadcast Partner" for its inaugural season in its new home. KLAS-TV 8 will continue to carry more Raiders regular season football than any other station in the market as part of its CBS affiliation, serve as the team's traffic and weather partner, become the exclusive Las Vegas home of "The Silver & Black Show" weekly highlight show, and carry the Raiders pre-game show on Sunday mornings. This summer, KLAS-TV 8 will also air the "Las Vegas Raiders Season Preview Show," a look at the team and the upcoming 2020 season. Today is Las Vegas Raiders Fan Day on KLAS-TV 8.

Under the terms of the partnership, KLAS-TV 8 has been named "A Proud Broadcast Partner" of the Raiders. KLAS-TV 8 will also serve as the team's traffic and weather partner, providing exclusive up-to-the minute traffic and weather reports leading up to and including game-days. Raiders fans will know what to wear to the games, how to navigate traffic driving to the game, the fastest routes to take, where to park and easiest way to enter the team's new state-of-the-art home, Allegiant Stadium. In addition, KLAS-TV 8 will be the exclusive home of the Las Vegas Raiders Pre-Game Show, produced by the station and the Raiders and airing every Sunday at 8 a.m. PT during the regular season. KLAS-TV 8 also will be the only place for fans to watch the Raiders' weekly highlight show, "The Silver & Black Show."

"Everyone at KLAS-TV 8 is thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with the Raiders, a relationship we began with the team more than three years ago," said Lisa Howfield, Vice President and General Manager of KLAS-TV 8. "Raiders fans are the most passionate in all of sports, and KLAS-TV 8 intends to provide blanket-coverage of their favorite team, from our exclusive pre-game and weekly highlight shows to traffic and weather reports on game day to the games themselves—KLAS-TV 8 is where Raiders fans will want to be."

KLAS-TV 8 has been deeply engaged in covering "all things Raiders" since the team announced it was moving to Las Vegas in 2017. From the start, KLAS-TV 8 Sports Director, Chris Maathuis, has followed the Raiders every step of the way, chronicling developments during the move, the building of the new stadium, the ups and downs of the 2019 regular season, roster moves, and the team's selections in the NFL Draft. Last year, KLAS-TV 8 carried eleven of the Raiders regular season games—more than any other station in the Las Vegas market—and KLAS-TV 8 will do it again during the 2020 season!

"The Raiders are excited to announce our partnership with KLAS-TV 8 and look forward to continuing to bring great content to fans in Las Vegas," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "KLAS-TV 8 will keep the Raider Nation connected by supplementing game action with the most up-to-date news and information on the Silver and Black."

Much of the original programming airing on KLAS-TV 8 will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios located in Henderson, NV at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

