Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 14, 2022 at 03:10 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As the Raiders prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals, the team has released its first injury report of the week.

Center Andre James, who suffered a concussion in last week's game, did not participate in Wednesday's practice, along with running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), safety Tre'von Moehrig (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Cornerback Nate Hobbs was listed with a back injury, but was a full participant.

"Hopeful that we'll get a few of those guys, if not most of them, back here soon," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said ahead of practice Wednesday. "They've all been getting treatment here now for 48 hours. Like I said, we'll see how today goes and then try to evaluate it from there."

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brandon BoldenRBHamstringDNP
Nate HobbsCBBackFP
Andre JamesCConcussionDNP
Tre'von MoehrigSHipDNP
Denzel PerrymanLBAnkleDNP

Arizona Cardinals:

For the Cardinals, seven players did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including tight end Zach Ertz and defensive lineman J.J. Watt – both restricted by calf injuries. Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson were given a veteran's day of rest. Two wide receivers in Andy Isabella (back) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) were non-participants.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kelvin BeachumOLNIR-RestDNP
Zach ErtzTECalfDNP
Rodney HudsonOLNIR-RestDNP
Andy IsabellaWRBackDNP
Rondale MooreWRHamstringDNP
Jalen ThompsonSToeDNP
J.J. WattDLCalfDNP
Trayvon Mullen Jr.CBToeLP
Justin PughOLNeckLP
Marco WilsonCBAnkleFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

