Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report

Center Andre James, who suffered a concussion in last week's game, did not participate in Wednesday's practice, along with running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), safety Tre'von Moehrig (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Cornerback Nate Hobbs was listed with a back injury, but was a full participant.

"Hopeful that we'll get a few of those guys, if not most of them, back here soon," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said ahead of practice Wednesday. "They've all been getting treatment here now for 48 hours. Like I said, we'll see how today goes and then try to evaluate it from there."