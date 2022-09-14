Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report

As the Raiders prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals, the team has released its first injury report of the week.
Center Andre James, who suffered a concussion in last week's game, did not participate in Wednesday's practice, along with running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), safety Tre'von Moehrig (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Cornerback Nate Hobbs was listed with a back injury, but was a full participant.
"Hopeful that we'll get a few of those guys, if not most of them, back here soon," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said ahead of practice Wednesday. "They've all been getting treatment here now for 48 hours. Like I said, we'll see how today goes and then try to evaluate it from there."
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Back
|FP
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|DNP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
Arizona Cardinals:
For the Cardinals, seven players did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including tight end Zach Ertz and defensive lineman J.J. Watt – both restricted by calf injuries. Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson were given a veteran's day of rest. Two wide receivers in Andy Isabella (back) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) were non-participants.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Calf
|DNP
|Rodney Hudson
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Andy Isabella
|WR
|Back
|DNP
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Toe
|DNP
|J.J. Watt
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|Trayvon Mullen Jr.
|CB
|Toe
|LP
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Neck
|LP
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed