Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report

Following the bye, the Raiders turned in their first injury report of the week, with only one non-participant in TE Darren Waller, who sat out of Week 5's game due to a hamstring injury. LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) and TE Foster Moreau (knee) returned to practice in a limited role after missing the matchup against the Titans, while WR Mack Hollins (heel) was also limited.
Additionally, CB Anthony Averett and WR DJ Turner have been designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list, Head Coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Heel
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
Houston Texans:
For the Texans, four players were non-participants: DL Maliek Collins (knee), WR Brandin Cooks (NIR-rest), DL Jerry Hughes (knee) and WR Chris Moore (hip).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Maliek Collins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Jerry Hughes
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Achilles/Wrist
|LP
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed