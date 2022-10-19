Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report

Oct 19, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Rachel Gossen

Following the bye, the Raiders turned in their first injury report of the week, with only one non-participant in TE Darren Waller, who sat out of Week 5's game due to a hamstring injury. LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) and TE Foster Moreau (knee) returned to practice in a limited role after missing the matchup against the Titans, while WR Mack Hollins (heel) was also limited.

Additionally, CB Anthony Averett and WR DJ Turner have been designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list, Head Coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jayon BrownLBHamstringLP
Mack HollinsWRHeelLP
Foster MoreauTEKneeLP
Darren WallerTEHamstringDNP

Houston Texans:

For the Texans, four players were non-participants: DL Maliek Collins (knee), WR Brandin Cooks (NIR-rest), DL Jerry Hughes (knee) and WR Chris Moore (hip).

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Maliek CollinsDLKneeDNP
Brandin CooksWRNIR-restDNP
Jerry HughesDLKneeDNP
Chris MooreWRHipDNP
Nico CollinsWRAchilles/WristLP
Austin DeculusOLAnkleLP
Brevin JordanTEAnkleLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

