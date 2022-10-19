Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report

Following the bye, the Raiders turned in their first injury report of the week, with only one non-participant in TE Darren Waller, who sat out of Week 5's game due to a hamstring injury. LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) and TE Foster Moreau (knee) returned to practice in a limited role after missing the matchup against the Titans, while WR Mack Hollins (heel) was also limited.