Las Vegas Raiders offer Alternate Screening Friday-Sunday for fans attending September 26 game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium

Sep 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders will again offer alternate screening this Friday, Saturday and on gameday for attendees planning to attend the Sunday September 26 game against Miami at Allegiant Stadium.

This is the second Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

·      If a fan is partially vaccinated as of September 26th

·      If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

·      If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

·      If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

For the best gameday experience on Sunday, fans are encouraged to complete alternate screening at the stadium prior to gameday. Screening will be available in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Friday (September 24), Saturday (September 25) as well as on gameday (September 26). Vaccinations will also be available at the stadium on all three days. Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening.

Learn More | Frequently Asked Questions | Screening Requirements

Related Content

news

Silver & Black add Kristine Leahy to new program, Raiders: Talk of the Nation premiering Saturday

The half-hour lifestyle show focuses on the crossing routes between sports, entertainment and pop culture.
news

Raiders sign free agents Damion Square, Jordan Simmons

Additionally, the club has signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad.
news

Raider Nation welcomes Mark Shunock, Sibley Scoles as in-game hosts

The popular media and entertainment personalities will team up to host in-game elements during Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.
news

Brian Sandoval to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch ahead of Monday Night Football

The former Nevada Governor and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno was instrumental in bringing the Silver & Black to the Silver State.
news

Gladys Knight to perform National Anthem at Raiders' regular-season opener

The rendition by the star singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and humanitarian will be witnessed by an anticipated 60-plus thousand fans that will pack Allegiant for the first time in the regular season.
news

Raiders offer alternate screening for those unable to use CLEAR Health Pass

For fans unable to use the Clear Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered.
news

Allegiant kicks off football season with Raider Nation by introducing a sleek Silver & Black aircraft

The one-of-a-kind livery was designed to have a strong, powerful presence in Allegiant's fleet – as the Raiders do both on the field and in the Las Vegas community.
news

Raiders sign former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

Since entering the league in 2011, Wright has registered five 100-plus tackle seasons, including a career-best 132 tackles in 2019.
news

Raiders sign RB Peyton Barber

Barber joins the Raiders after a one-year stint with the Washington Football Team.
news

Raiders re-sign Carrier and Leavitt, place four on Reserve/Injured List

Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent OL Jermaine Eleumunor to the active roster.
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 15 players to their practice squad.
Advertising