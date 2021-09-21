Las Vegas Raiders offer Alternate Screening Friday-Sunday for fans attending September 26 game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders will again offer alternate screening this Friday, Saturday and on gameday for attendees planning to attend the Sunday September 26 game against Miami at Allegiant Stadium.

This is the second Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

· If a fan is partially vaccinated as of September 26th

· If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

· If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

· If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass