Raiders sign guard Lester Cotton Sr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Lester Cotton Sr., the club announced Tuesday.
Cotton Sr., a 6-foot-4, 335-pound guard, was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. During his rookie campaign, Cotton Sr. spent 13 games on the team's practice squad while appearing in one contest. He spent the 2020 offseason with the club and was waived prior to the season.
A native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Cotton Sr. played four years at Alabama and started 28 games, including 10 at left guard and 18 at right guard. As a senior, he moved to left guard and helped the offense rank No. 3 in the nation in scoring average.