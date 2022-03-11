Raiders Mailbag: Big decisions to make heading into free agency and the draft

Scott Boe asks:

"Who are the under-the-radar guys at our positions of need? I'm personally the conductor on the Christian Kirk hype train."

Christian Kirk is definitely a talented player, and many wouldn't be opposed to him becoming a Raider.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has built a noteworthy chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, as he's caught 14 touchdowns from Murray in their three seasons together. While Kirk has said he's open to testing free agency, I believe that will likely find himself back in Glendale with his Heisman-winning quarterback. Additionally Kirk has primarily played slot receiver in Arizona, and the Raiders already have "The Slot Machine" Hunter Renfrow – who had nine touchdowns and over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

My two under-the-radar guys I believe would fit the Raiders needs more accordingly are Akiem Hicks and DJ Chark. Hicks would bring an immediate presence and veteran leadership to the interior defensive line, paired next to the likes of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue﻿. He had 3.5 sacks in nine games last season.