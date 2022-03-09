Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Mar 09, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The NFL Scouting Combine is behind us and the draft is 50 days away.

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at whom they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.

Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Analysis: "Burks provides excellent ball skills, the ability to break tackles and 6-foot-2 size in the red zone. His combine performance didn't wow many scouts, but the tape shows why he produced 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches in 2021."

Last updated: March 9

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Analysis: "The Raiders get an instinctive playmaker at the second level of their defense in Dean."

Last updated: March 9

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

Analysis: "Grabbing Ojabo helps with the latter goal, and provides a nice counterpart to defensive end Maxx Crosby."

Last updated: March 9

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Analysis: "New GM Dave Ziegler, with his experience in New England, should appreciate how Lloyd can do everything well from sideline to sideline, upfield to downfield."

Last updated: March 9

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Analysis: "Very physical take-on linebacker with a nose for the football and an ability to rush the passer. Honestly, he is made for the Silver and Black."

Last updated: March 8

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "Olave's decision to return to college for the 2021 season was questioned by some, but he certainly didn't hurt his draft stock with a career-best 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with his 79.9 receiving grade. Olave rarely drops a ball thrown his way, accumulating just nine total over 251 college targets, and can haul in deep balls in an acrobatic fashion."

Last updated: March 8

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Drake London, WR, USC

Analysis: "Stylistically, London is very similar to Bryan Edwards, who is already on the Raiders' roster. But above all, Las Vegas will be looking for playmakers who can help move the chains, and that is what London offers, even if he doesn't light up the stopwatch at his pro day next month."

Last updated: March 8

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "Williams is a player with speed who can take the top off defenses and allow [Hunter] Renfrow to work unencumbered underneath."

Last updated: March 8

Bleacher Report

Pick: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

Analysis: "Boston College's Zion Johnson looked like a different caliber of athlete than the other guards in Indianapolis, which further built his standing as a highly sought-after prospect."

Last updated: March 8

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Boye Mafe, DL, Minnesota

Analysis: "Mafe had 7 sacks, 9 hits and 26 hurries in '21, and his mix of speed, bend and power was often overwhelming for opposing offensive tackles. That extended to the Senior Bowl where he dominated 1v1 and team drills, and then Mafe busted out a 4.53 40 at the combine. He may ultimately end up in Round 2 but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's among the first 32 picks."

Last updated: March 8

Ric Serritella, Sports Illustrated

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "[I]t's time for the Raiders to patch up their wide receiver corps."

Last updated: March 7

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Pick: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

Analysis: "[W]e have value and need meeting here for the Raiders—this becomes a value too good to pass up. Wyatt will make the Raiders' outside rushers more effective and vice versa."

Last updated: March 7

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Analysis: "Every defensive coordinator wants a linebacker who will elevate the entire defense, and that's what new DC Patrick Graham would get in Dean. The leader of perhaps the greatest defense in college football history would quickly become Las Vegas' leading tackler while making sure everyone is on the same page."

Last updated: March 6

