Raiders Mailbag: Can offense turn Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow loose on Chiefs?

Max from Michigan asks:

"Is Isaiah Pola-Mao going to get more time on defense?"

Isaiah Pola-Mao saw an increased role against the Dolphins following Marcus Epps' exit.

After not playing more than 15 snaps in a game this season, the second-year safety saw 54 snaps against the Dolphins – resulting in a breakout performance. He totaled seven total tackles, one pass deflection and his first NFL career interception. His 84.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus was the second-highest on the team.

"I've known Isaiah since he was younger, he's a very athletic safety," Pierce, who recruited Pola-Mao while coaching at Arizona State, said. "You saw that there on that deep ball, came out the post and went and got it. I thought he was very physical in the game. Here's a guy – you know how it is during the week, the starters get all the reps. He might have got a handful of reps, but you couldn't tell, came in right away and was very impactful, very physical in the run game. And obviously he has some traits in the backend to cover a lot of ground for us."

It's still unknown whether Epps will be good to go for Sunday's game as he was limited in practice Wednesday, but regardless, it's fair to say Pola-Mao may earn more reps moving forward. Best thing he can do is continue to stay ready for when his name is called.