Raiders Mailbag: Can the offense build upon their momentum to end the season?

@gqizm asks:

"How much did the lack of film on Stidham contribute to his big performance vs. SF?"

No matter how good a defense can be in the NFL, the element of surprise can take someone by storm. Jarrett Stidham was certainly an element of surprise for the 49ers defense. Lack of film could've played a factor, with Head Coach Josh McDaniels even recognizing that earlier this week.

"I think that's true for every young player who hasn't played a whole lot," McDaniels said Monday. "The more you put on tape, the more tendencies you display, the more things people may try to do to either hold their disguise, or unsettle you, or try to create some issues in the pocket. Again, the great thing about that is the quarterback always has the ball last and he gets to make a choice. They blitzed him yesterday, they disguised yesterday. And then didn't blitz; they showed blitz and dropped it. They did all that stuff yesterday. So, he saw a lot of different things yesterday and I think did a decent job of handling most of them the right way.

"But yeah, the more film you have, the more chances the defense and defensive coordinators and the defensive staff has to try to disrupt you."