Raiders Mailbag: Can the offense build upon their momentum to end the season?

@gqizm asks:
"How much did the lack of film on Stidham contribute to his big performance vs. SF?"
No matter how good a defense can be in the NFL, the element of surprise can take someone by storm. Jarrett Stidham was certainly an element of surprise for the 49ers defense. Lack of film could've played a factor, with Head Coach Josh McDaniels even recognizing that earlier this week.
"I think that's true for every young player who hasn't played a whole lot," McDaniels said Monday. "The more you put on tape, the more tendencies you display, the more things people may try to do to either hold their disguise, or unsettle you, or try to create some issues in the pocket. Again, the great thing about that is the quarterback always has the ball last and he gets to make a choice. They blitzed him yesterday, they disguised yesterday. And then didn't blitz; they showed blitz and dropped it. They did all that stuff yesterday. So, he saw a lot of different things yesterday and I think did a decent job of handling most of them the right way.
"But yeah, the more film you have, the more chances the defense and defensive coordinators and the defensive staff has to try to disrupt you."
That doesn't take away from Stidham's success last Sunday, which can also be attributed to his ability to extend plays and his comfortability in McDaniels' system. Saturday's season finale against the Chiefs will give Stidham another opportunity to get a second start under his belt.
Michael Scheel asks:
"What is going on with Divine Deablo?"
Divine Deablo left Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a forearm injury and was placed on inured reserve in November. At the time of Deablo's injury, he was leading the team in total tackles (74). While McDaniels said last month that Deablo had made progress with his injury through the course of the season, they wanted to remain cautious and continue to protect players' health.
The Raiders' starting linebackers have been through the ringer with injuries. Deablo, Jayon Brown and 2022 Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman all missed at least five games this season. The linebacking corps will likely be dependent upon Luke Masterson and Harvey Langi in the season finale, as the two combined for 10 solo tackles against the 49ers.