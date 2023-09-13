Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Benny Oliveri asks:

"Will Zamir White really get worked more into the game plan or will McDaniels load up the Josh Jacobs wagon?

To answer your question Benny, both.

Jacobs is the workhorse back of the Raiders, and that role doesn't seem to be changing after signing him back before the start of the season. However, the team leaned on Zamir White a lot this Training Camp and preseason, and he seemingly earned himself a bigger role. Despite White only seeing one carry against the Broncos, more work could be put on his plate soon.