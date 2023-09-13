Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Sep 13, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Michael Stewart said:

"Pass protection was solid, but they need to get the running game activated."

The pass protection was more than solid, it was exceptional in my eyes. The offensive line held up their end of the bargain against the Broncos, as Jimmy Garoppolo completed nearly 77 percent of his pass attempts and wasn't sacked.

As for the running game, it wasn't quite to the standard we've become accustomed to. Josh Jacobs rushed for 48 yards, averaging less than three yards a carry. It's only a matter of time before the 2022 rushing leader gets back to full speed.

Week 2 will be a great opportunity for the run attack to increase, considering the Bills surrendered 172 rushing yards to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Related Links

Benny Oliveri asks:

"Will Zamir White really get worked more into the game plan or will McDaniels load up the Josh Jacobs wagon?

To answer your question Benny, both.

Jacobs is the workhorse back of the Raiders, and that role doesn't seem to be changing after signing him back before the start of the season. However, the team leaned on Zamir White a lot this Training Camp and preseason, and he seemingly earned himself a bigger role. Despite White only seeing one carry against the Broncos, more work could be put on his plate soon.

"You start playing more drives and more series and more plays in the game, you're going to see a lot more substitutions and a lot more guys coming in and getting involved," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "Zamir was ready to go, he was prepared. Has been all summer, has been all offseason and will continue to do so. Looking forward to what Zamir can bring for us."

Phil Robinson asks:

"Jakobi Meyers has been mentioned briefly in small spurts throughout the entire offseason and Training Camp. How big of a factor is he going to be moving forward?"

In Denver, we got a nice sample size of how good Jakobi Meyers can be in this offense.

He took full advantage of the attention All-Pro receiver Davante Adams demands from defenses. No. 16 led the Raiders in receptions (nine), receiving yards (81) and receiving touchdowns (two) against the Broncos.

Unfortunately, the receiver suffered a hit late in the game and was placed in concussion protocol. He did not practice Wednesday and it's still unknown if he'll be cleared to play in Buffalo, but it's safe to say he's established a nice role for himself moving forward.

Geoff Cathcart asks:

"Best tackling they shown in a long time! Deablo, Hobbs were A+"

Divine Deablo and Nate Hobbs played like their hair was on fire.

Both defenders missed a handful of games last season as they dealt with injuries, but heir impact for the Silver and Black last week was very noticeable. The duo had more tackles than any player in the game – combining for 21 total tackles and three tackles for loss. Deablo was given an 82.2 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus, while Hobbs earned an 81.7 defensive grade.

"[A]s you look at the film, obviously room for growth," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, "but to be able to have some grit during the third and fourth quarter, I would say definitely proud of that, but just recognizing that we have a long way to go."

These two will be imperative in the middle of the field against the high-octane Bills offense– consisting of quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook and tight end duo Dawson Knox and 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid.

