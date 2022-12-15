Raiders Mailbag: Consistency and balance remain key as team moves into late stretch

Chuy Sandoval says:

"Mix it up with runs and passes."

Balance, balance and more balance.

The Raiders offense has shown it's most dangerous with a balanced running and passing attack, as well as controlling the time of possession. This season, the Silver and Black are 4-0 when they pick up at least 400 total yards of offense, reaching at least 225 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in each of those four victories.

With Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow designated to return from injured reserve, that could amplify the balance if they are activated to the 53-man in time for the game. Josh Jacobs has been lights out this season, currently leading the league in rushing yards. If he can keep dominating on the ground, that will continue to create opportunities in the passing game for a returning Waller and Renfrow, not to mention Davante Adams, who's tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (12).