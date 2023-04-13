Raiders Mailbag: Diamonds in the rough on defense heading into the 2023 Draft

Roger Gowens from Arkansas asks:

"What unit of the defense do you see adding the most players in the draft?"

I could see the Raiders being active for linebackers in the draft.

First, the Silver and Black currently have six linebackers on the roster. Out of those six, Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson have the most experience – starting at least seven games in their NFL careers. Depth at this position could go a long way come Training Camp.

Secondly, the linebackers in this year's draft class are pretty damn good. The Raiders could easily find some Day 2 or Day 3 gems in the likes of First Team All-Pac-12 Daiyan Henley from Washington State, First Team All-SEC linebacker Henry To'oTo'o from Alabama or Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year Jack Campbell from Iowa.