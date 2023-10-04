Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: How can the offense get going against the Packers?

Oct 04, 2023 at 04:38 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Ryan Thompson says:

"I want see Jacobs get back into form. I'm hoping he has a big performance. It will help the QB and the passing game."

While it wasn't as much on the ground, Josh Jacobs certainly helped the quarterback in the passing game last Sunday.

The first three games for the 2022 rushing king weren't a bed of roses, to be frank. After averaging 36 rushing yards a game through the first three weeks, he got in the end zone for the first time this season against the Chargers. The biggest improvement Jacobs has made to his game since arriving in the NFL is his pass catching abilities, which helped out rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell a lot. The running back finished with a season-high eight catches for 81 yards against the Chargers.

Statistically speaking, Jacobs is getting back into form. He may have an advantage this Monday as the Green Bay Packers has surrounded the third-most rushing yards.

Andy Clark says:

"I want to see the ball spread amongst the players on offense."

Whether it's Jimmy Garoppolo or O'Connell suiting up this Monday, we know both of them have chemistry with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers﻿. The receiving duo has accounted for nearly 60 percent of the team's receptions through four games.

Defenses are fully aware that Adams and Meyers are X-factors in Raiders offense. Therefore, it's only a matter of time the rest of the offense opens up. Rookies Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker are prime examples of candidates for breakout games. While the ball hasn't been coming their way a lot, they've found opportunities to get open. If the Raiders' top wideouts are blanketed early in the play, I expect Garoppolo or O'Connell to go through their progressions and look for Mayer or Tucker.

"[W]e have to get [Mayer] involved more in the passing game and we want to get him more involved in the passing game," said offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. "That goes for every skill player, but since he's on the field so much, we definitely have to do that moving forward. And we're going to try to do that on a weekly basis because I think he deserves an opportunity to catch the football.

"Tre was ready to go on Sunday," continued Lombardi. "Tae went down with an injury, so that left Jakobi, Hunter [Renfrow], Tre and DeAndre [Carter] in three receiver groupings to kind of go four for three there. He got out there quick and knew what to do. I was proud of him."

Jose Luis Trevino Jr. said:

"Utilize the deep ball."

Garoppolo has been fairly accurate, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes through three games. Moving the ball down the field isn't an issue for this offense, however Garoppolo has completed only six passes for over 20 yards this season and none over 40 yards.

There are multiple reasons as to why there haven't been multiple long yardage passes, but I believe if the Raiders can find a consistent groove in the running attack, that will open things up vertically against defenses. Additionally, receivers DeAndre Carter and Tre Tucker could become more involved in the offense moving forward – providing a speed element to create more explosive plays.

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders' locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 37

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
