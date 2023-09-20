Raiders Mailbag: How can the Raiders defense get going against the Steelers?

David Bailey from Tennessee asks:
"Will Davante Adams be able to play?"
Despite entering concussion protocol following last Sunday's loss, Davante Adams was good to go at practice Wednesday. Great news for the Raiders offense as the All-Pro receiver led the team in receiving yards and catches in Week 2. The Silver and Black would also benefit from getting Jakobi Meyers back on the field, who missed their last game due to a concussion. While he is still in concussion protocol, he did return to practice this week.
Brian Boyet from Washington asks:
"In your view, why isn't this defense creating more turnovers?"
That's a tricky question with more than one answer.
They've had opportunities to create two turnovers this season off a Divine Deablo fumble recovery and a Roderic Teamer interception in the first two games. However, both of those were called back due to penalties. Playing cleaner football has to become a priority, considering they've drawn 15 penalties for 127 yards so far.
It also all starts up front with creating pressure on the quarterback. They had success getting after Russell Wilson with two sacks Week 1, however, struggled against Josh Allen – allowing him to throw three touchdowns and complete nearly 84 percent of his passes. While the Raiders sacked Allen twice, they must find ways to consistently play well in the trenches. They'll be going up against a Steelers offense that's allowed seven sacks and the fourth-most giveaways in the league so far.
"A key thing for us moving forward is just to get off to a fast start and to get the quarterback off their rhythm," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Tuesday. "That starts with me, first and foremost. That's one thing that we have to do moving forward and when you're dealing with these really good quarterbacks, you've got to find ways to do that. Whether it's disguise, scheme, whatever it may be, you just have to find a way to get him off rhythm and create some good situations for the defense."
Bob Walker from California asks:
"Do you think we need to get Hunter Renfrow more targets?"
Most definitely, but it has to come naturally.
Hunter Renfrow has been a focal point of the Raiders offense since being drafted in 2019. However, the Pro Bowler has only been targeted once this season. Realistically, I expect things to ramp up. No. 13 has proven to be a route-running wizard and he worked to build chemistry with Garoppolo this whole offseason.
"I think there's going to be some opportunities," Garoppolo said of getting Renfrow involved. "Really it's just about getting the ball in space, letting those guys run with it and get some yards after the catch and Hunter's one of the best at that. He's been doing a great job, I've just got to find him with the ball."
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Wednesday's practice.