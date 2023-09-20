Raiders Mailbag: How can the Raiders defense get going against the Steelers?

Brian Boyet from Washington asks:

"In your view, why isn't this defense creating more turnovers?"

That's a tricky question with more than one answer.

They've had opportunities to create two turnovers this season off a Divine Deablo fumble recovery and a Roderic Teamer interception in the first two games. However, both of those were called back due to penalties. Playing cleaner football has to become a priority, considering they've drawn 15 penalties for 127 yards so far.

It also all starts up front with creating pressure on the quarterback. They had success getting after Russell Wilson with two sacks Week 1, however, struggled against Josh Allen – allowing him to throw three touchdowns and complete nearly 84 percent of his passes. While the Raiders sacked Allen twice, they must find ways to consistently play well in the trenches. They'll be going up against a Steelers offense that's allowed seven sacks and the fourth-most giveaways in the league so far.