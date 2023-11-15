Raiders Mailbag: How will defense contain Tyreek Hill, explosive Dolphins offense?

Ian Ramirez asks:

"How do the Raiders slow down the Dolphins' high-powered offense?"

They'll need to play fast, smart and physical – which they've done well the past two weeks.

The Dolphins' skill players resemble a track team with the amount of speed they have, along with a formidable offensive line that provides Tua Tagovailoa enough time to get the ball out quick. The former Alabama quarterback is leading the way for the Dolphins' success, completing 69.5% of his throws through nine games. If Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and others can get pressure on him, that will certainly help.

The big thing the Raiders defense needs to worry about is limiting explosive plays. Tagovalioa is tied for the league lead in pass completions over 40 yards (seven) and holds a 42.2 first-down completion percentage. Running backs De'Von Achane, possibly returning from injury, and Raheem Mostert have also combined for 12 runs over 20 yards this season.