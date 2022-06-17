Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Kevin Durbin from Kentucky asks:
"We hear a lot about offense, let's hear about defense. What's going on?"
The offense has been getting a lot of early recognition due to big offseason moves adding power on that side of the ball. The defense, however, isn't lacking in power and productivity either.
Starting up front, the Raiders have two All-Pro defensive linemen in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. The two have set the early tone for being leaders of the defense – not just vocally, but by setting the example with the all-out effort they've been giving on the field. From what coaches have said, the energy of the two edge rushers has seemed to trickle down to the rest of the defense early this offseason.
As for the secondary, it's a young but cohesive group. It helps that Johnathan Abram , Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson developed chemistry together last season. Adding Rock Ya-Sin to the mix gives the group more young talent. The defense will also have a few good coverage linebackers with Jayon Brown and Divine Deablo. Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman will be a huge asset in run-stopping, as he lead the team in tackles last season.
It also helps that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a few players that are familiar with his system in Jones and safety Duron Harmon.
Josiah Rivera from California asks:
"How does Maxx Crosby feel about Patrick Graham's coaching?"
I'm going to let Maxx Crosby answer that question.
"Coach Graham is a great coach," Crosby told the media during OTAs. "He's very straightforward with what he wants. He's got a lot of confidence and I feel that passes down to the players. Just having him out there learning from him has been awesome and I think the guys have responded very well. We're just trying to improve and learn every single day."
I also asked Crosby to describe Graham as a coach with one word. He responded with intelligent.
"He know's the game of football very well. It's really apparent and everybody feels that."
Chuck Stevens from Texas asks:
"Please give an update on the O-line, especially the right side."
In last week's mailbag, I gave a little update on the offensive line.
As for the right side of the O-line, there's been a lot of fluidity and interchanging pieces that I've noticed. Versatility will be the common thread in the trenches, as the desire is to have players that can play all over the line.
So far, I've seen a few different players getting snaps on the right side. With that being said, Training Camp hasn't even started yet, so it will be interesting to see how the young line starts to shape up a month from now.
