Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Jun 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Kevin Durbin from Kentucky asks:

"We hear a lot about offense, let's hear about defense. What's going on?"

The offense has been getting a lot of early recognition due to big offseason moves adding power on that side of the ball. The defense, however, isn't lacking in power and productivity either.

Starting up front, the Raiders have two All-Pro defensive linemen in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. The two have set the early tone for being leaders of the defense – not just vocally, but by setting the example with the all-out effort they've been giving on the field. From what coaches have said, the energy of the two edge rushers has seemed to trickle down to the rest of the defense early this offseason.

As for the secondary, it's a young but cohesive group. It helps that Johnathan Abram  , Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson developed chemistry together last season. Adding Rock Ya-Sin to the mix gives the group more young talent. The defense will also have a few good coverage linebackers with Jayon Brown and Divine Deablo. Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman will be a huge asset in run-stopping, as he lead the team in tackles last season.

It also helps that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a few players that are familiar with his system in Jones and safety Duron Harmon.

Josiah Rivera from California asks:

"How does Maxx Crosby feel about Patrick Graham's coaching?"

I'm going to let Maxx Crosby answer that question.

"Coach Graham is a great coach," Crosby told the media during OTAs. "He's very straightforward with what he wants. He's got a lot of confidence and I feel that passes down to the players. Just having him out there learning from him has been awesome and I think the guys have responded very well. We're just trying to improve and learn every single day."

I also asked Crosby to describe Graham as a coach with one word. He responded with intelligent.

"He know's the game of football very well. It's really apparent and everybody feels that."

Chuck Stevens from Texas asks:

"Please give an update on the O-line, especially the right side."

In last week's mailbag, I gave a little update on the offensive line.

As for the right side of the O-line, there's been a lot of fluidity and interchanging pieces that I've noticed. Versatility will be the common thread in the trenches, as the desire is to have players that can play all over the line.

So far, I've seen a few different players getting snaps on the right side. With that being said, Training Camp hasn't even started yet, so it will be interesting to see how the young line starts to shape up a month from now.

Silver and Black and White: Raiders 2022 Media Day

View director of photography Michael Clemens' best black and white photos from the Raiders 2022 Media Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
1 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
2 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
3 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
4 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
5 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
6 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
7 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
8 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
9 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
10 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
11 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
12 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
13 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
14 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
15 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
16 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
17 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
18 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
19 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
20 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
21 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
22 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
23 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
24 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
25 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
26 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
27 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
28 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
29 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
30 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
31 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
32 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
33 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
34 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
35 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
36 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
37 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
38 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
39 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
40 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
41 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
42 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
43 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
44 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
