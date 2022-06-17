Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Kevin Durbin from Kentucky asks:

"We hear a lot about offense, let's hear about defense. What's going on?"

The offense has been getting a lot of early recognition due to big offseason moves adding power on that side of the ball. The defense, however, isn't lacking in power and productivity either.

Starting up front, the Raiders have two All-Pro defensive linemen in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. The two have set the early tone for being leaders of the defense – not just vocally, but by setting the example with the all-out effort they've been giving on the field. From what coaches have said, the energy of the two edge rushers has seemed to trickle down to the rest of the defense early this offseason.