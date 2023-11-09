Raiders Mailbag: Can Maxx Crosby, defensive line continue their party in the backfield?

Matthew Threlfall asks:

"Will our defense be able to stop the run?"

While the Raiders' passing defense has looked formidable, there's still more to be desired in stopping the run, having allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 10 rushing touchdowns through nine games.

The team certainly has capable run stoppers in Crosby and Robert Spillane, but the unit must take necessary measures in combatting the run against the Jets' 1-2 punch at running back with Breece Hall and former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Hall, coming off a season-ending ACL injury his rookie year, is leading the backfield with 5.2 yards a carry. They'll also have to contain Zach Wilson in the pocket, who has 130 rushing yards.

"It was great getting eight sacks. It's not cool giving up 100 [rushing] yards. That's not cool," Antonio Pierce said. "The cool part is being heavy handed, dominant up front, making a team one dimensional. I don't care what team, what year of football we're in, you stop the run.