Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Can Maxx Crosby, defensive line continue their party in the backfield?

Nov 08, 2023 at 04:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rich Raider said:

"The key to beat the Jets is to put pressure on Zach Wilson. Maxx & Tyree could have a great day."

The key to beating any team in the NFL is getting pressure on their quarterback, and I have a good feeling the Raiders defense will do that this Sunday.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been sacked at least four times in his past four games, including the Los Angeles Chargers sacking him eight times on Monday Night Football. As for the amount of sacks the Raiders defense picked up last Sunday: eight.

Related Links

The success of the Raiders' passing defense starts up front, with Maxx Crosby in the midst of a Defensive Player of the Year type year. Currently he leads all edge rushers in snaps played, tackles for loss and quarterback pressures. He hasn't been doing it all alone, with veterans Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Jerry Tillery recording a combined 5.5 sacks. The unit is also seeing progression from rookie first-rounder Tyree Wilson, who's totaled five solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over his last three games.

"In terms of executing their assignments and the game plan for that game, they did a good job with that," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "But the thing that stands out the most when you look at all the pressures was the effort, just the guys' relentless pursuit to the ball. They were hungry to get to the football. I can't give you the exact number, but a lot of sacks throughout this league starts with the effort of those players playing really hard on each play and making the play."

Matthew Threlfall asks:

"Will our defense be able to stop the run?"

While the Raiders' passing defense has looked formidable, there's still more to be desired in stopping the run, having allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 10 rushing touchdowns through nine games.

The team certainly has capable run stoppers in Crosby and Robert Spillane, but the unit must take necessary measures in combatting the run against the Jets' 1-2 punch at running back with Breece Hall and former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Hall, coming off a season-ending ACL injury his rookie year, is leading the backfield with 5.2 yards a carry. They'll also have to contain Zach Wilson in the pocket, who has 130 rushing yards.

"It was great getting eight sacks. It's not cool giving up 100 [rushing] yards. That's not cool," Antonio Pierce said. "The cool part is being heavy handed, dominant up front, making a team one dimensional. I don't care what team, what year of football we're in, you stop the run.

"You've got to be stout up front. You've got to be heavy handed. Linebackers got to be hammers, the corners got to come out there and be secondary support players and our back end got to come down there and bring that thump."

Balcazar Marz asks:

"Will Adams and Renfrow get more targets?"

Obviously people want to see Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow more involved in the offensive gameplan. However, I'm more impressed seeing how much the passing offense is opening up in general.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell connected with eight different receivers throughout last week's game. The success in the passing game also stemmed from Josh Jacobs and the rushing attack getting established early and the offensive line keeping their rookie quarterback upright.

As the offense continues to spread out, there will be more than enough for Adams and Renfrow to get going, but everyone else around them needs to do their jobs effectively to make that happen. We saw that be the case against the Giants, and hopefully it can carry over against the Jets in Week 10.

177 Feet Up: The 25 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Giants

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 25 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive lineman Adam Butler (69), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive lineman Adam Butler (69), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) goes to return a punt during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) goes to return a punt during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How can Davante Adams, offense make an impact?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses questions regarding the team's upcoming matchup with the Detroit Lions.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the offense continue feeding Michael Mayer, Zamir White the ball?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the Raiders offense heading into Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's in store for the Raiders offense against the Patriots?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few offensive minded questions as the Silver and Black head into another home matchup versus New England.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How can the offense get going against the Packers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few things fans would like to see as the team prepares for the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the quarterback situation as team prepares for Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions surrounding a few rookies as the Silver and Black face another AFC West opponent.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How can the Raiders defense get going against the Steelers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a trio of fan-submitted questions heading into Week 3's showdown in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the Week 2 road matchup.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will new-look defense fare against the Broncos?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as the team gears up for Week 1.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's ready for the bright lights in Dallas?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation heading into the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as camp ramps up.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp. 
Advertising