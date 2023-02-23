Raiders Mailbag: Offseason beginning to ramp up for the Silver and Black

Don Collins asks:

"Any chance of drafting Hendon Hooker to be the QB of the future? Looking at his stats and film, he's amazing."

I'm personally a big fan of Hendon Hooker for several reasons.

For starters, he's proven to be an accurate quarterback in college. In two seasons at Tennessee, he completed nearly 69 percent of his passes and had a 58:5 touchdown to interception ratio. He's also a proven winner, going 16-8 as a starter for the Volunteers and winning the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. His decision making with the football also rivals other top-tier prospects such as Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.