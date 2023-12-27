Raiders Mailbag: The Antonio Pierce effect, scouting the Colts and more questions answered

Doug Ashby from Texas asks:

"Has the toughness of AP inspired the defense?"

Not just the defense, but the entire roster.

The Raiders are showing they understand the physicality of play, energy and passion Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce has preached to the team. Since Pierce assumed the role in Week 9, the Raiders have allowed under 16 points a game to opposing teams and scored a franchise-record 63 points against the Chargers in Week 15.

There's a lot to unpack as to why the team has responded so well. One potential reason being he can relate to the locker room as a former Pro Bowl linebacker and wants the team to take the "playing free" mentality he himself had as a player.

"Coach AP allows everybody to go out there and be themselves and play football and have the love for the game," Jack Jones said after Monday's win. "We're professional athletes, we've been doing this for years, we understand the do's and dont's. With Coach AP allowing us play, you can see it through the team. It's noticeable."