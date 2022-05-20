Raiders Mailbag: This year's AFC West clashes could be a dogfight

Sean McCollom said:

"I don't know what's more intriguing/unique, the fact that we play all of our division within the first five games of the season or the early bye week."

The AFC West is going to be a dog fight next season, I can't deny that.

The division is in a clear arms race with the Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Chargers securing J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack and the Kansas City Chiefs picking up some good talent to surround around Patrick Mahomes in the draft. But what the Raiders have done this offseason has been just as substantial as any of their divisional rivals.