Every Raiders 2022 offseason move so far

May 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

It's been a busy offseason for the Silver and Black as the new coaching staff gets their roster in place. Though it is always changing, we've compiled every move (so far) the team has made. Take a look below.

Free agent signings:

RB Ameer Abdullah

CB Anthony Averett

OL Alex Bars

DT Andrew Billings

RB Brandon Bolden

DE Tashawn Bower

LB Jayon Brown

DT Vernon Butler

WR Keelan Cole

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

LB Kyler Fackrell

DT Johnathan Hankins

S Duron Harmon

WR Mack Hollins

TE Jacob Hollister

FB Jakob Johnson

DE Chandler Jones

LB Micah Kiser

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

OL Jordan Meredith

QB Nick Mullens

DT Bilal Nichols

T Brandon Parker

DT Kyle Peko

CB Darius Phillips

WR Demarcus Robinson

CB Stanford Samuels III

T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

LB Kenny Young

Restricted free agent signings:

T Jackson Barton

S Dallin Leavitt

Exclusive rights free agent signings:

TE Nick Bowers

S Roderic Teamer

Trades:

Acquired CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with the Indianapolis Colts for DE Yannick Ngakoue

Acquired WR Davante Adams via trade with the Green Bay Packers for the Raiders' first and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

Acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick via trade with the Atlanta Falcons for WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick

Acquired QB Jarrett Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick via trade with the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick

Draft picks:

G Dylan Parham (No. 90 overall)

RB Zamir White (No. 122 overall)

DL Neil Farrell Jr. (No. 126 overall)

DT Matthew Butler (No. 175 overall)

Thayer Munford Jr. (No. 238 overall)

RB Brittain Brown (No. 250 overall)

Undrafted free agent signings:

LB Darien Butler

S Qwynnterrio Cole

CB Bryce Cosby

TE Cole Fotheringham

QB Chase Garbers

WR Justin Hall

TE Travis Koontz

LB Luke Masterson

RB Sincere McCormick

CB Malkelm Morrison

T Bamidele Olaseni

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

DE Zach VanValkenburg

CB Sam Webb

Reserve/Future signings:

WR Dillon Stoner

DE Gerri Green

G Lester Cotton Sr.

OL Hroniss Grasu

WR DJ Turner

Contract extensions:

Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to multi-year extension

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Offseason Program: Monday 5.16.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos from phase two of the Silver and Black's offseason program.

A Las Vegas Raiders duffle bag at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
1 / 98

A Las Vegas Raiders duffle bag at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
2 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
3 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
4 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
5 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
6 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
7 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
8 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
9 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Travis Koontz (86) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
10 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Travis Koontz (86) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
11 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
12 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
13 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
14 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
15 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (36) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
16 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (36) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
17 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
18 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
19 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
20 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
21 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
22 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
23 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
24 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
25 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
26 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
27 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
28 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
29 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
30 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
31 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
32 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
33 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Travis Koontz (86) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
34 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Travis Koontz (86) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
35 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Malkelm Morrison (46) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
36 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Malkelm Morrison (46) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
37 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
38 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
39 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
40 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
41 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
42 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
43 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
44 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
45 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
46 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
47 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
48 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
49 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
50 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
51 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
52 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
53 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
54 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
55 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
56 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
57 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
58 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
59 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (84) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
60 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (84) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
61 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60), tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
62 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60), tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
63 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
64 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
65 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
66 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
67 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
68 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
69 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
70 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
71 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
72 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
73 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jarrett Stidham (3) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
74 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jarrett Stidham (3) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
75 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
76 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
77 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
78 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
79 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
80 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
81 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
82 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (36) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
83 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (36) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
84 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
85 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
86 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
87 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
88 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
89 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
90 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
91 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
92 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
93 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
94 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
95 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders huddle at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) and General Manager Dave Ziegler at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
96 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) and General Manager Dave Ziegler at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
97 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
98 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Raiders add three free agents

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

news

Raiders earn overall A- grade from Pro Football Focus for offseason moves

PFF gave their grade for each NFL team's 2022 offseason, and had some good things to say about the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

