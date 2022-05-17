Every Raiders 2022 offseason move so far

It's been a busy offseason for the Silver and Black as the new coaching staff gets their roster in place. Though it is always changing, we've compiled every move (so far) the team has made. Take a look below.
Free agent signings:
Restricted free agent signings:
T Jackson Barton
S Dallin Leavitt
Exclusive rights free agent signings:
TE Nick Bowers
S Roderic Teamer
Trades:
Acquired WR Davante Adams via trade with the Green Bay Packers for the Raiders' first and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft
Acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick via trade with the Atlanta Falcons for WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick
Draft picks:
G Dylan Parham (No. 90 overall)
RB Zamir White (No. 122 overall)
DL Neil Farrell Jr. (No. 126 overall)
DT Matthew Butler (No. 175 overall)
Thayer Munford Jr. (No. 238 overall)
RB Brittain Brown (No. 250 overall)
LB Darien Butler
S Qwynnterrio Cole
CB Bryce Cosby
TE Cole Fotheringham
QB Chase Garbers
WR Justin Hall
TE Travis Koontz
LB Luke Masterson
RB Sincere McCormick
CB Malkelm Morrison
T Bamidele Olaseni
S Isaiah Pola-Mao
DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
DE Zach VanValkenburg
CB Sam Webb
WR Dillon Stoner
DE Gerri Green
G Lester Cotton Sr.
OL Hroniss Grasu
WR DJ Turner
Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos from phase two of the Silver and Black's offseason program.