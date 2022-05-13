By the Numbers: What's in store for the 2022 Raiders?

Raider Nation has a lot to be excited for following the schedule release Thursday evening.
The Raiders will have eight homes games and nine road games in what should be an electric season. With an ample amount of storylines to track going into the 2022 season, here are a few numbers to coincide with them.
4
The Raiders have four primetime games this season, three of which are consecutive from Weeks 14 to16. Their first primetime game of the season will be a Monday Night affair against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The other three will be against the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6
After a tough five-game stretch to start the season, the Raiders have their bye week Week 6. During the past three seasons, the Raiders have held a winning record going into their bye week.
7
Seven represents how challenging the Raiders' schedule will be this year. According to NFL, the Silver and Black are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the seventh-hardest schedule among the league. Their opponents' 2021 win percentage is at .528 percent. Additionally, the Raiders will have seven opposing teams on their schedule that made the playoffs last season.
50
The road trip to Heinz Field in December will be a historic one this season. The Raiders are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the tail end of the 50th anniversary of the infamous Immaculate Reception play. The Silver and Black might be able to reverse the result of the game 50 years later, as they've defeated the Steelers four out of the last five times they've played each other.
20,734
The Raiders are set to log the ninth-most miles of any NFL team this season. With road trips to Nashville, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh included, the Raiders will log an estimated 20,734 miles roundtrip.
Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2022 opponents for this upcoming season.