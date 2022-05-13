By the Numbers: What's in store for the 2022 Raiders?

May 13, 2022
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Raider Nation has a lot to be excited for following the schedule release Thursday evening.

The Raiders will have eight homes games and nine road games in what should be an electric season. With an ample amount of storylines to track going into the 2022 season, here are a few numbers to coincide with them.

4

The Raiders have four primetime games this season, three of which are consecutive from Weeks 14 to16. Their first primetime game of the season will be a Monday Night affair against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The other three will be against the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

6

After a tough five-game stretch to start the season, the Raiders have their bye week Week 6. During the past three seasons, the Raiders have held a winning record going into their bye week.

7

Seven represents how challenging the Raiders' schedule will be this year. According to NFL, the Silver and Black are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the seventh-hardest schedule among the league. Their opponents' 2021 win percentage is at .528 percent. Additionally, the Raiders will have seven opposing teams on their schedule that made the playoffs last season.

50

The road trip to Heinz Field in December will be a historic one this season. The Raiders are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the tail end of the 50th anniversary of the infamous Immaculate Reception play. The Silver and Black might be able to reverse the result of the game 50 years later, as they've defeated the Steelers four out of the last five times they've played each other.

20,734

The Raiders are set to log the ninth-most miles of any NFL team this season. With road trips to Nashville, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh included, the Raiders will log an estimated 20,734 miles roundtrip.

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2022 opponents for this upcoming season.

Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT Last meeting: December 15, 2019
Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Last meeting: December 15, 2019

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - TBD Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - TBD

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - TBD Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - TBD

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football) Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

