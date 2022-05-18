Raiders finalize 2022 preseason schedule 

The Las Vegas Raiders' preseason schedule is now set in stone.
The first Raiders game of the Josh McDaniels era will take place in Canton, Ohio – inside the same stadium the coach played in during high school. The game will also be the very first official game of the 2022 NFL season: the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The preseason for the Silver and Black will conclude with McDaniels' former team, the New England Patriots, visiting Las Vegas.
Here's a rundown of the full preseason schedule:
Hall of Fame Game at Jacksonville Jaguars (Canton, Ohio) • NBC
Thursday, August 4, 5 p.m. PT
Jaguars' 2021 record: 3-14
Finished fourth in the AFC South
vs. Minnesota Vikings • FOX
Sunday, August 14, 1:25 p.m. PT
Vikings' 2021 record: 8-9
Finished second in the NFC North
at Miami Dolphins • FOX
Saturday, August 20, 4 p.m. PT
Dolphins' 2021 record: 9-8
Finished third in AFC East
vs. New England Patriots • FOX
Friday, August 26, 5:15 p.m. PT
Patriots' 2021 record: 10-7
Finished second in the AFC East
