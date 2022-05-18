Raiders finalize 2022 preseason schedule 

May 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders' preseason schedule is now set in stone.

The first Raiders game of the Josh McDaniels era will take place in Canton, Ohio – inside the same stadium the coach played in during high school. The game will also be the very first official game of the 2022 NFL season: the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The preseason for the Silver and Black will conclude with McDaniels' former team, the New England Patriots, visiting Las Vegas.

Here's a rundown of the full preseason schedule:

Hall of Fame Game at Jacksonville Jaguars (Canton, Ohio) • NBC

Thursday, August 4, 5 p.m. PT

Jaguars' 2021 record: 3-14

Finished fourth in the AFC South

vs. Minnesota Vikings • FOX

Sunday, August 14, 1:25 p.m. PT

Vikings' 2021 record: 8-9

Finished second in the NFC North

at Miami Dolphins • FOX

Saturday, August 20, 4 p.m. PT

Dolphins' 2021 record: 9-8

Finished third in AFC East

vs. New England Patriots • FOX

Friday, August 26, 5:15 p.m. PT

Patriots' 2021 record: 10-7

Finished second in the AFC East

For more information on the full 2022 schedule, visit Raiders.com/schedule.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2022 opponents for this upcoming season.

Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT Last meeting: December 15, 2019
1 / 21

Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Last meeting: December 15, 2019

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Aug. 14 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
2 / 21

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Aug. 14 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018
3 / 21

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
4 / 21

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021
5 / 21

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
6 / 21

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017
7 / 21

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
8 / 21

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021
9 / 21

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
10 / 21

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016
11 / 21

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
12 / 21

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
13 / 21

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021
14 / 21

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014
15 / 21

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
16 / 21

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football) Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
17 / 21

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
18 / 21

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
19 / 21

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
20 / 21

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
21 / 21

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
