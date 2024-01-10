Raiders Mailbag: What's next as the team heads into the offseason?

Erik Spence from California asks:

"Why was Hunter Renfrow underutilized in our offense?"

In 2021, Hunter Renfrow had a Pro Bowl season with over 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In the two seasons since, he's totaled nearly 600 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

His 2022 season was riddled with various injuries, however I believe what affected his production in 2023 was the emergence of rookie Tre Tucker. The third-round pick from Cincinnati saw an uptick in snaps toward the latter half of the season, finishing third on the team in receiving yards (331) and receiving touchdowns (tied with two). While Tucker is poised to take a leap in his upcoming sophomore campaign, Renfrow is still a proven receiver in the league who can bounce back in 2024.